"Couldn't beat Sri Lanka aur khwaab WTC Final khelne ke" - Fans roast Pakistan as Sri Lanka thump the visitors by 246 runs at Galle

Pakistan's bid to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year received a jolt as Sri Lanka beat them by 246 runs in the second Test at Galle on Thursday. With this, the visitors have now slipped to fifth position in the WTC points table.
Babar Azam and his men faced a stiff task of batting out Day 5 or chasing down a mammoth target of 508 to win the series. Despite the captain's fighting knock of 81, they couldn't avoid a comprehensive loss.
Prabath Jayasuriya was once again the star of the match as he continued his dream start to Test cricket with 29 scalps in just three games. Thanks to his heroics, Sri Lanka managed to level the series and have now risen to third position in the WTC points table.
Pakistan fans were disappointed to see their bowlers concede so many runs and their batters not showing any spine except for their captain. However, some Indian fans were delighted as this result has improved Team India's chances of making it to the WTC final. They left no stone unturned in trolling their arch-rivals for this loss.
Babar Azam's wicket was the final nail in Pakistan's coffin
Till skipper Babar Azam and deputy Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease, it looked like the visitors could escape with a draw. They were very well placed at one point on 176/2.
But this is where Sri Lanka turned the game on its head, led by spin sensation Prabath Jayasuriya. The left-arm spinner cleaned up Rizwan with a beauty and pressure was then applied on both ends by the hosts.
Left-hander Fawad Alam tried to sneak a quick single, but was sent back by Babar, resulting in an unnecessary run-out. From there, wickets kept on tumbling at regular intervals and the Pakistan skipper started running out of partners.
Babar held the fort for as long as he could, but he was trapped in front by Jayasuriya, after which the result was inevitable. This loss might put serious doubts in the minds of the Pakistan team and their fans as they lost at home to Australia and couldn't win the series against the Lankans as well, despite a famous win in the first Test.