SL vs AFG: Bhanuka Rajapaksa announces break from ODI cricket ahead of Afghanistan home series 

In a recent development, Sri Lanka top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has requested his release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in order to take a break from ODI cricket.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to share the development with his fans. Bhanuka Rajapaksa cited both mental and physical reasons for his decision. Accordingly, Sri Lanka Cricket has also accepted Bhanuka Rajapaksa's request.

"Decided to withdraw from the ODi squad in hope to recover and refresh both physically and mentally. Have been playing with a few niggles that have begun to hamper me lately. Added to that, repeatedly being months away from home has definitely been a strain mentally."

The Islanders announced a 15-member squad on the eve of their first ODI against Afghanistan, slated to start on November 25 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka's delayed squad announcement stemmed from the need for pending approval from the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, a mandate under the country's sports regulations needed for the explanation over the dropping of Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka recalls four new names in the squad, as Bhanuka Rajapaksa takes a break

Sri Lanka will miss the services of some veteran players

Four additions have been made to the squad that locked horns with Australia earlier this year. Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, and Lahiru Kumara earned their recalls for the home series against Afghanistan.

This implies there's no room for veterans Chamika Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Lahiru Madushanka.

Pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera will miss out after having undergone surgery in Australia recently over a long-term injury issue.

The spin bowling contingent will be spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also capable with the bat, alongside Maheesh Theekshana, with the likes of Wellalage and de Silva offering support when needed.

One player to keep an eye on will be young Dunith Wellalage, who put in some promising all-round performances against Australia earlier this year.

Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Kumara, and Rajitha will comprise the pace attack, with Shanaka and Lakshan providing part-time options.

