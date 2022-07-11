ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 11 after SL vs AUS 2022 series

Sri Lanka jumped from sixth to third position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after an innings win against Australia in the second Test of their two-match series on Monday.

The Islanders thus became the first nation to defeat the Aussies in the new WTC cycle.

Ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Australia were at the top of the standings with six wins from nine matches. They had 77.78% points to their name, which has now come down to 70%, courtesy of the innings defeat against Sri Lanka.

Australia have played 10 matches in the new World Test Championship cycle, gaining 84 points out of 120. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have leapfrogged West Indies, Pakistan and India for a place in the top three.

Heading into the final match of their home series against Australia, Sri Lanka had 47.62% points to their name. They won the game by an innings and 39 runs, boosting their points percentage to 54.17. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led outfit have an outside chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final next year.

When is Sri Lanka's next match in ICC World Test Championship?

Sri Lanka are now in the top three of the ICC World Test Championship points table (Image: Getty)

Courtesy of Monday's result at the Galle International Stadium, South Africa have become the new No. 1 team in the points table. They have a slender lead of 1.43% points over Australia.

The Aussies will now take a break from the longest format of the game. They will return to Test cricket at home after the ICC T20 World Cup when West Indies visit them for a two-match series. South Africa, too, are scheduled to visit Australia in December.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will play a two-match Test series against Pakistan later this month. If the Islanders win them both, they can bolster their chances of finishing in the top two.

