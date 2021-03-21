SL vs BAN 2021: Pallekele to host Bangladesh for a two-match test series against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will go head-to-head against each other in whites as the two Asian sides lock horns in a two-match test series in April. The two tests will be part of the ICC's World Test Championship and both matches will be played at Pallekele.

Bangladesh was scheduled to play three tests in July last year. The series was rescheduled and was set to be played in October and November. However, it was later postponed due to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the island nation.

Earlier in February this year, Bangladesh Cricket chief Nizamuddin, confirming the tour, said that the COVID 19 situation in Sri Lanka had improved from what it was a few months earlier.

He added that the England cricket team had toured the island nation earlier this year and was informed that the same protocols would be held in place for touring sides similar to the ones that were in place for the England Cricket Team.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to miss out on the two test match series against Sri Lanka

Shakib Al Hasan will be playing in the IPL for KKR and will be missing the 2 match test series

Shakib Al Hasan, the star Bangladeshi all-rounder, has made himself unavailable for the two-match test series against Sri Lanka after he was granted a No Objection Certificate by the Bangladesh Cricket Board earlier this month.

The former no.1 ranked T20 all-rounder was snapped up for a price of 3.2 crores by the Kolkata Knight Riders and will be representing them in this edition of the IPL.

His team-mate and Bangladesh's lead pacer, Mustafizur Rehman, had earlier stated that he might opt out of the tournament to play the two-match series in Sri Lanka.

A call on his availability is yet to be taken as the left hand quick was given a contract of 1 crore by the Rajasthan Royals but hasn't yet been given the NOC by the BCB.

The Bangladesh contingent will land in Sri Lanka on April 12th and will be playing two tests from April 21 to April 25 and from April 29 to May 3rd respectively.

Series Schedule:

1st Test: April 21- April 25, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: April 29- May 3rd, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium