ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 20 after SL vs PAK 2022 1st Test

Pakistan have attained third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with their win against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

A magnificent unbeaten ton from Abdullah Shafique helped the visitors pull off a successful run-chase in Galle and gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Courtesy of the result at the Galle International Stadium, Pakistan have replaced Sri Lanka in the top three of the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Babar Azam-led outfit now owns the third position with 58.33% points to their name.

Pakistan held fourth spot in the standings before this match. They registered their fourth win in the ongoing WTC cycle to add 12 points to their kitty and take their overall tally to 56 points.

Each match has 12 points on the line in the WTC cycle, meaning Pakistan have earned 56 out of 96 points in eight games so far.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have slumped from third to sixth position in the WTC points table. The islanders gained zero points from their defeat.

They have earned 52 out of 108 points from nine matches so far, with their points percentage being 48.15.

Pakistan can consolidate the third position on the ICC World Test Championship points table by winning the next match

The second Test of this series will start this Sunday in Galle. If Pakistan emerge victorious in that contest, they will strengthen their grip over the third position, taking their points percentage to 63.

However, if Sri Lanka win the second Test, they will return to third position, pushing Pakistan down to fifth spot.

