ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on July 28 after SL vs PAK 2022 2nd Test

Pakistan have dropped to fifth position from third in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a morale-shattering defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday. Pakistan's points percentage has now come down to 51.85 as they suffered their third defeat in the ongoing WTC cycle.

After a memorable win in the first Test, Pakistan had the momentum on their side heading into the second match of the series against Sri Lanka. However, the Islanders made a roaring comeback and registered their fifth win in the ICC World Test Championship to climb to third spot.

Three changes happened in the WTC standings after the second match of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series. Sri Lanka have jumped from sixth position to third, while Pakistan have slipped to fifth spot from third. West Indies, meanwhile, have slumped to sixth position from fifth, courtesy of this match result.

Speaking of the second match of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the stand-in skipper for Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, stole the show with a century in the second innings. His hundred helped the Islanders win the game by 246 runs.

When is Pakistan's next match in ICC World Test Championship?

The dates of Pakistan's next matches in the WTC cycle have not been revealed yet, but they are scheduled to take on England and New Zealand at home later this year. Pakistan will have to win all the Tests to ensure that their WTC Final qualification does not depend on other teams.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will play an away series against New Zealand next year that gets underway on March 9, 2023.

