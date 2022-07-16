Second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan shifted from Colombo to Galle amid political crisis

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been shifted from Colombo to Galle owing to the ongoing political crisis and civil unrest in the island nation.

The first Test of the series began in Galle on Saturday (July 16). The second and final Test was scheduled to be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28. However, it will now be held in Galle as well.

Newswire.lk quoted Sri Lanka Cricket as saying:

“This is to notify you that SLC Management jointly with PCB has decided to play the 2nd Test match of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2022 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.”

During Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, two of the three T20Is and three of the five ODIs were played in Colombo. While the games were held without any untoward incidents, political demonstrations in Colombo have increased in recent days. This may have resulted in the change in venue for the second Sri-Lanka Pakistan Test.

Pakistan reduce Sri Lanka to 166/8 at tea on Day 1 of 1st Test

The visitors reduced Sri Lanka to 166/8 at tea on Day 1 of the first Test in Galle on Saturday. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts lost Dimuth Karunaratne (1) early as he dragged a delivery from Shaheen Afridi onto the stumps.

Kusal Mendis (21) was next to go, edging a length ball from leg-spinner Yasir Shah to the keeper. Opener Oshada Fernando looked in fine touch during his 35-run knock. However, he poked at one from Hasan Ali outside off and had to walk back to the pavilion.

Angelo Mathews was then dismissed for a 15-ball duck, caught at mid-on off Shah’s bowling. The Lankans had lost half of their side for 99 when Afridi bowled Dhananjaya de Silva (14). Afridi picked up a third when he sent back Niroshan Dickwella for just four.

The wickets kept tumbling for the hosts as Ramesh Mendis (11) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3) fell to Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz respectively. At tea on Day 1, Dinesh Chandimal was holding fort for the Lankans with a defiant 68*.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - 1st Test squads

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

