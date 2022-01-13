×
Sri Lanka announce ODI squad for Zimbabwe series; Kusal Mendis returns after ban lifted 

West Indies v Sri Lanka - ICC Men&#039;s T20 World Cup 2021
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 13, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Sri Lanka announced a 17-member squad on Thursday for their upcoming three-match home ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The series is scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 16, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. All three matches will be hosted at the same venue.

The second and third fixtures will be played on January 18 and January 21, respectively. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka against Zimbabwe.

Right-handed batter Kusal Mendis makes a return to the national side with his one-year ban lifted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earlier this month. The player was handed the ban for breaking COVID-19 protocols during the team's tour of England last year in July.

It is worth mentioning that Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage and Karnil Mishara have been ruled out of the series after testing positive for the coronavirus. Dhananjaya De Silva will also miss the series as he is on paternity leave.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Dinsali, Nasak, Naswana Dinali, Naswana Khana, Praswana.

Standby players: Ashen Bandara, Pulina Tharanga, Nimesh Vimukthi, Ashian Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

Tickets to witness #SLvZIM ODI Series, can be purchased via srilankacricket.lk and bookmyshow.com.Tickets can be also purchased from counters established at:📍Abitha Ground - Balagolla📍PICS Entrance https://t.co/YJNhrdFdGm

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws international retirement

Sri Lanka's 30-year-old batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who had announced his decision to retire from international cricket, has recently made himself available for selection again.

As per an official announcement by Sri Lanka Cricket, the player has notified the board that he wishes to continue playing for the national team and hence has decided to withdraw his resignation.

SLC's announcement read:

"Pursuant to a meeting with Hon. Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth & Sports - and after consulting with the national selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation that he tendered to SLC on 3 Jan, 2022, with immediate effect."
Representing your country at International level is not an easy task and players always face so many challenges.I truly believe that @BhanukaRajapak3 has a lot more to give to Sri Lankan cricket and I request him to reconsider his decision to retire from International cricket🤞

Rajapaksa retired on January 3, citing family obligations. Legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga had also urged the cricketer to reconsider his decision as he felt that he still has a lot to give to Sri Lankan cricket.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
