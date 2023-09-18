SLC head groundsman Godfrey Dabare lets go of his portion of $50,000 bonus, distributes entire amount among the staff

Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) head groundsman Godfrey Dabare has decided to forgo his share from the $50,000 bonus announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He will distrubute the entire bonus among his staff members.

ACC President Jay Shah announced on Sunday a bonus of $50,000 for the entire ground staff that worked hard during Asia Cup 2023. Multiple matches of the tournament were interrupted due to rain in Kandy and Colombo. However, the hardworking groundsmen ensured that only one match was abandoned due to rain.

Except the India vs Pakistan group-stage match, all matches produced a winner in Asia Cup 2023. Hence, Jay Shah decided to honor the ground staff. According to Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Cricket's ground staff head Godfrey Dabare has now decided to distribute the entire sum of money among his staff members instead of taking a portion from it as his share.

"Hats off to SLC head groundsman Godfrey Dabare who has decided to forgo his portion of the USD 50,000 bonus presented by ACC and SLC for the remarkable work the ground staff did during the Asia Cup. Godfrey has instructed to distribute the money among his staff," Rex Clementine tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka Cricket's ground staff received an additional $3,000 bonus after Mohammed Siraj announced on Sunday at the post-match presentation that he would give his Man of the Match award's prize money to the ground staff.

SLC will host ICC T20 World Cup with India in 2026

Sri Lanka Cricket showed that they can pull off a successful mega event even during the monsoon season. The island nation will host its next big event in 2026 as the ICC has selected India and Sri Lanka as the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup that year.

The last time Sri Lanka hosted an ICC men's event was in 2012, when they hosted the T20 World Cup. West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the final to become the champions.