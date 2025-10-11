"Slowly reducing the memories of Virat" - Twitter hails Shubman Gill for masterful 10th Test century on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill continued his remarkable red-ball form with another sparkling century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 26-year-old walked into bat with India comfortably placed at 251/2 in the final session of the opening day.
The skipper never looked troubled throughout his vigil, coasting to a 10th Test ton off 177 deliveries. It was also his fifth Test century as captain, making him only the second Indian skipper to score five Test centuries in a calendar year, along with Virat Kohli.
Gill dominated in England in his first assignment as Test captain with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including three centuries and a double century. He looked good for another big score in the opening West Indies Test before falling for 50.
However, the youngster did not put a foot wrong this time around, reaching a remarkable fifth century in his last 12 Test innings.
Fans on X hailed Shubman Gill for his effortless batting display with the following reactions:
Fans continued showering praise on Shubman Gill, with one saying:
"Shubman Gill equals Kohli's record of 5 Test tons in a year as India captain - but in just 12 innings! The prince is leading like a king already."
"This truly feels like the dawn of a golden era for Indian Test batting. Since taking over as captain, Shubman Gill hasn’t just led — he’s transformed. 10th Test hundred already, with 5 coming in just 7 games as skipper," posted a fan.
"Gill has lit up the nation with a brilliant century and has become the new king of WTC centuries—breaking Rohit Sharma's record! The Indian captain continues to rewrite history with grace, calmness, and confidence," a fan said.
Shubman Gill's century leads India's brilliant first innings in Delhi Test
Shubman Gill's century propelled India past the 500-run mark at the halfway stage of the second day of the second West Indies Test. Led by a spectacular 175 from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the hosts reached a comfortable 318/2 at stumps on Day 1.
They took off similarly on the second day, with Gill's 129* and other valuable contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) and Dhruv Jurel (44). Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Sai Sudharsan also made a telling contribution with a 165-ball 87 on the opening day as India ultimately declared their first innings on 518/5.
India won the series opener by a massive innings and 140 runs and look to be on course for another convincing victory. The visitors are already a wicket down with only 23 on the board after nine overs.
