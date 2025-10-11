"Slowly reducing the memories of Virat" - Twitter hails Shubman Gill for masterful 10th Test century on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill continued his remarkable red-ball form with another sparkling century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 26-year-old walked into bat with India comfortably placed at 251/2 in the final session of the opening day.

The skipper never looked troubled throughout his vigil, coasting to a 10th Test ton off 177 deliveries. It was also his fifth Test century as captain, making him only the second Indian skipper to score five Test centuries in a calendar year, along with Virat Kohli.

Gill dominated in England in his first assignment as Test captain with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including three centuries and a double century. He looked good for another big score in the opening West Indies Test before falling for 50.

However, the youngster did not put a foot wrong this time around, reaching a remarkable fifth century in his last 12 Test innings.

Fans on X hailed Shubman Gill for his effortless batting display with the following reactions:

Bling is Singh @Singhji_Punjab @alwaysitsniru @MohammadKaif Gill already has a double century against NZ and 750+ runs against Eng in one of the most high pressure test series in recent history, not to forget his critical knock in the historic Gabba triump.

ABHISHEK YADAV @Abhiyadav112211 Shubman Gill is now slowly reducing the memories of Virat Bhai, every single day a new innings like Virat Bhai used to do in his aura.🥹 #ShubmanGill𓃵 #INDvsWI #TeamIndia

Imran Akram @Imran_Akram_001 @IrfanPathan @ShubmanGill Absolutely unstoppable! 🚀 Shubman Gill isn't just scoring runs, he's rewriting the record books. From 100s to centuries, this lad's got the Midas touch! What's next, a double ton in the next Test? #GillTheThriller #RunMachine

Fans continued showering praise on Shubman Gill, with one saying:

"Shubman Gill equals Kohli's record of 5 Test tons in a year as India captain - but in just 12 innings! The prince is leading like a king already."

"This truly feels like the dawn of a golden era for Indian Test batting. Since taking over as captain, Shubman Gill hasn’t just led — he’s transformed. 10th Test hundred already, with 5 coming in just 7 games as skipper," posted a fan.

"Gill has lit up the nation with a brilliant century and has become the new king of WTC centuries—breaking Rohit Sharma's record! The Indian captain continues to rewrite history with grace, calmness, and confidence," a fan said.

Shubman Gill's century leads India's brilliant first innings in Delhi Test

Shubman Gill's century propelled India past the 500-run mark at the halfway stage of the second day of the second West Indies Test. Led by a spectacular 175 from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the hosts reached a comfortable 318/2 at stumps on Day 1.

They took off similarly on the second day, with Gill's 129* and other valuable contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) and Dhruv Jurel (44). Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Sai Sudharsan also made a telling contribution with a 165-ball 87 on the opening day as India ultimately declared their first innings on 518/5.

India won the series opener by a massive innings and 140 runs and look to be on course for another convincing victory. The visitors are already a wicket down with only 23 on the board after nine overs.

