"Could be yet another Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu final" - Ravichandran Ashwin lauds his state side's consistency

Ravichandran Ashwin is happy to see Tamil Nadu do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (SMAT) domestic tournament over the last few years. The Vijay Shankar-led outfit beat Hyderabad in the semifinals to reach the final for the third consecutive time in as many years.

Karnataka and Vidhrabha will face off in the second semi-final of SMAT 2021. Tamil Nadu will square off against the winner of this contest in the final. Ashwin hailed his state team for playing a consistent brand of cricket.

He went on to predict that the title match this year might be between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Reacting after the first semi-final of SMAT 2021, Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted:

"3 years, 3 finals! Well done @TNCACricket, set up nicely for what could be yet another Karnataka vs Tamilnadu final. #SMAT21"

Ashwin is currently part of the Indian T20I squad, which is contesting in a 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. The veteran off-spinner has taken three wickets in two games so far.

Extremely proud of the boys, let's bring it home again: Dinesh Karthik's message to his Tamil Nadu teammates

Former Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik hailed his state team for performing consistently. DK feels that the Tamil Nadu cricket team is a T20 powerhouse in the domestic circuit. Through his official Twitter handle, Dinesh Karthik sent out the following message to the team after their semi-final win against Hyderabad:

"Another final, extremely proud of the boys and the way they have been playing. T20 powerhouse Let's bring it home again! #TNvHYD #SyedMushtaqAliT20"

Tamil Nadu won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (SMAT) tournament in 2020 under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik. They will be looking to successfully defend the championship this year. The final is set to take place on Monday 22 November.

