"Future finisher of India" - Twitterati goes berserk after Shahrukh Khan hits last-ball six in SMAT final

Explosive finisher Shahrukh Khan hit a six off the last ball of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021 final to win the game for Tamil Nadu. Karnataka was ahead until the penultimate delivery as Tamil Nadu needed five runs off the final ball.
Shahrukh Khan(33 in 15 balls) maintained his composure in this pressure situation and managed to muscle the ball above deep square leg for a maximum in a nail-biting finish.
It is the third time Tamil Nadu has won the SMAT trophy. They also won the trophy last year under Dinesh Karthik's leadership by defeating Baroda in the final.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also faced off in the final of the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Karnataka won that match, and now Tamil Nadu leveled the playing field by emerging victoriously today.
Fans were delighted to see the sensational finishing prowess of Shahrukh Khan in the SMAT 2021 final. They took to Twitter to heap praise on him and declared that he might be a future finisher for Team India.
Twitter users react to Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six in SMAT final
It was special to hit a last-ball six, I'll remember this moment for a long time: Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan said it was a special moment for him to be able to hit a last-ball six for a trophy-winning cause and revealed that it would stay with him for a long time.
For his monumental match-defining knock, Shahrukh Khan deservingly received the player of the match award in the final. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shahrukh Khan reflected on his knock and said:
"A lot of things were in my mind in the end, but I tried to keep it as simple as possible. The ball was rough, and the wicket got slow. So, I wanted to connect it off the middle of the bat. I was actually waiting to hit it over long-on, but I got the room to get it over square leg. We played a bit slow during the middle overs, but that's the trend of our team. Our roles are well-defined, and the top order has trust in me and Mohammed. Mohammed has been a special talent. It was a special thing to hit a last-ball six. I'll remember this moment for a long time."
Shahrukh Khan will most probably be one of the most sought-after players during the upcoming mega auction before IPL 2022. Team India currently lacks a proper finisher after the retirement of MS Dhoni.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Many believe that the Men in Blue should groom Shahrukh Khan for the role as he has shown immense potential in the chances he has got in domestic tournaments and the IPL so far.