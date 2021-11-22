×
"Future finisher of India" - Twitterati goes berserk after Shahrukh Khan hits last-ball six in SMAT final

Modified Nov 22, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Explosive finisher Shahrukh Khan hit a six off the last ball of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021 final to win the game for Tamil Nadu. Karnataka was ahead until the penultimate delivery as Tamil Nadu needed five runs off the final ball.

Shahrukh Khan(33 in 15 balls) maintained his composure in this pressure situation and managed to muscle the ball above deep square leg for a maximum in a nail-biting finish.

It is the third time Tamil Nadu has won the SMAT trophy. They also won the trophy last year under Dinesh Karthik's leadership by defeating Baroda in the final.

WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick! 💪 💪Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #FinalScorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/syed-… https://t.co/G2agPC795B

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also faced off in the final of the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Karnataka won that match, and now Tamil Nadu leveled the playing field by emerging victoriously today.

Fans were delighted to see the sensational finishing prowess of Shahrukh Khan in the SMAT 2021 final. They took to Twitter to heap praise on him and declared that he might be a future finisher for Team India.

Twitter users react to Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six in SMAT final

The final solely belongs to 2 players from Tamilnadu, @saik_99 with the ball and @shahrukh_35 with the bat, and it was fitting to see them both at the crease WINNING it for @TNCACricket at the end.They're knocking the doors of TEAM INDIA nice n hard. #BestintheBusiness❤️ #SMAT
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @shahrukh_35 @TNCACricket great title defence this 🤩🤩🤩 #TNvKAR #SMATFinal
Myaan Shahrukh Khan is the man!! He is the future finisher of India!!Not once, but again and again he is doing it for his team. #srk#shahrukhkhan#smatfinals#Tamilnaduvkarnataka#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy
#ShahRukhKhan is the finisher India is searching for.Get him in @ImRo45 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy
Shahrukh Khan the beast, a six on the final ball.Tamil Nadu are the champions of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. What a win for them, what a final.
A moment for Tamil Nadu cricket history, Shahrukh Khan is a champion. https://t.co/4t6KCaadCz
When Shahrukh Khan came to bat Tamil Nadu needed 54 runs from 24 balls and he scored 33* runs from 15 balls including 1 Four and 3 Sixes against Karnataka in the Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. What an Innings from Shahrukh Khan. https://t.co/e2NXyVzHHw
Shahrukh Khan to BCCI :Are you guys looking for a finisher ??#SyedMushtaqAliT20 What an inning https://t.co/Xw7V7skVKa
It's time Shahrukh Khan transitions from one yellow jersey to another. Make it happen da @ChennaiIPL
Shahrukh Khan wins the game for Tamil Nadu with a last ball 6 in the Final against Karnataka. TN now has a hat trick of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophies. Congratulations @TNCACricket
What a game. What a final. The two best T20 sides in the country contested for the trophy. The best side won. M Shahrukh Khan has such a dominating presence at the crease. Kieron Pollard-like. Well played, Tamil Nadu. Karnataka can be proud of the fight.
Tamilnadu needed 5 runs in last ball then Shahrukh Khan finished in style. https://t.co/9GuVYjrFz1
Winning a T20 final with a SIX on the last ball:India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018 (Dinesh Karthik)Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, SMAT 2021-22 (Shahrukh Khan)No other team won a T20 final by successfully chasing more than two target runs on the last ball. #SMAT2021 #TNvKAR
Shahrukh Khan should be properly groomed and molded into a lower-order power hitter and finisher in white ball for Indian Cricket Team. There aren't many prospects better than him for this role. https://t.co/1PdBSV4f2N
"Dhoni gave me a lot of insights about my batting. I really look up to him as a cricketer, as a person.” - Shahrukh Khan @msdhoni#MSDhoni https://t.co/A3O7wgeab8
shahrukh khan came into bat with TN at 94/4 in 15.2 overs. they needed 57 in the remaining 26 balls. he got 33 in 15 with a six off the last ball to clinch it. terrific! #TNvKAR
"திரும்பி வந்துடோம் னு சொல்லு"So so happy for another fantabulous season and defending our title. The boys owned the season with a top-notch display of cricket. 👏Can't wait to celebrate with you guys soon! 🥂#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy https://t.co/pMTrAM5RYq
The shot of the day for me came from @saik_99 , wonderful no look boundary mirroring Martin Guptill in the last over. #SMATFinal #TNvKAR
Two years ago , lost in the last ball in a final and to dig deep n find a way to win against the same opponent on the Last ball was great too watch. Well done to Karnataka on a brilliant tournament and very well done to @TNCACricket on defending the title.❤️🌟 #smat2021
Reason Behind his Success Shahrukh Khan 😎#TNvKAR #MSDhoni https://t.co/kleo7Bf9XX

It was special to hit a last-ball six, I'll remember this moment for a long time: Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan said it was a special moment for him to be able to hit a last-ball six for a trophy-winning cause and revealed that it would stay with him for a long time.

For his monumental match-defining knock, Shahrukh Khan deservingly received the player of the match award in the final. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shahrukh Khan reflected on his knock and said:

"A lot of things were in my mind in the end, but I tried to keep it as simple as possible. The ball was rough, and the wicket got slow. So, I wanted to connect it off the middle of the bat. I was actually waiting to hit it over long-on, but I got the room to get it over square leg. We played a bit slow during the middle overs, but that's the trend of our team. Our roles are well-defined, and the top order has trust in me and Mohammed. Mohammed has been a special talent. It was a special thing to hit a last-ball six. I'll remember this moment for a long time."

Shahrukh Khan will most probably be one of the most sought-after players during the upcoming mega auction before IPL 2022. Team India currently lacks a proper finisher after the retirement of MS Dhoni.

Many believe that the Men in Blue should groom Shahrukh Khan for the role as he has shown immense potential in the chances he has got in domestic tournaments and the IPL so far.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
