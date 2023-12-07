“Smile when the world is all about attention!” – Gautam Gambhir reacts to altercation with S Sreesanth in Legends League Cricket

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reacted to the altercation with S Sreesanth in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Surat on Wednesday, December 6.

For the unversed, the incident occurred during the game between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Sreesanth stared at Gambhir after being hit for a six and boundary and in reply, the latter also stared back as the duo exchanged a few words. Eventually, the umpires had to intervene to calm them and resume the game.

In the end, the Gambhir-led side won by 12 runs. Sreesanth, however, alleged Gambhir for provoking him and not respecting his colleagues.

Now, Gambhir has reacted to the development with a message on X (formerly Twitter):

“Smile when the world is all about attention!”

Earlier, Sreesanth said in a video on Instagram:

“Just wanted to clear some air on what happened with Mr. Fighter, who always fights with all his colleagues for no reason whatsoever. He doesn’t even respect his own senior players, including Viru bhai and a lot of people.”

“That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me, something which is very rude and something which should not have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir.”

Sreesanth added:

“So, I just want to tell you all that I am not at all at fault. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. Sooner or later, you’ll get to know what Gauti has done. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field live are not acceptable.”

Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins

Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winning sides.

Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, picking up 169 wickets across formats. On the other hand, Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is, amassing 10324 runs, including 20 tons and 63 half-centuries.

The left-handed batter played match-winning knocks of 75 and 97 in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup, respectively.