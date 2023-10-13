"Smith's dismissal was slightly 50-50" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's dismal batting performance in World Cup 2023 loss to South Africa

Aakash Chopra has criticized Australia's dismal batting performance in their World Cup 2023 loss to South Africa. However, he acknowledged that Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis were unfortunate to be given out.

Temba Bavuma and company set the Aussies a 312-run target after being asked to bat first in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12. The five-time champions were then bowled out for 177 to suffer a massive 134-run defeat, their second successive loss at the start of the tournament.

Reflecting on Australia's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Smith got a slightly dicey decision after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner had been dismissed cheaply. He said (3:05):

"When Australia came to bat, Mitchell Marsh's bat is not striking the ball. Virat Kohli took a catch off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the last match and here also a leading edge - thank you very much, he got out."

The former Indian opener added:

"After that David Warner also got out. I felt Smith's dismissal was slightly 50-50. I felt he was probably not out but the DRS said it is out. Then Josh Inglis got a ball which he felt like Greek. He got out to Kagiso Rabada."

While observing that Stoinis was incorrectly given out, Chopra pointed out that the Australian batting was blown away. He added:

"Rabada was breathing fire. Marcus Stoinis got out down the leg side, which was not out but was given out. They were in a bad situation. They were totally destroyed. Marnus Labuschagne did play for some time for sure, but it wouldn't have made a difference."

Smith was given out leg-before on review when the ball-tracking system showed the ball hitting the stumps, although it seemed to be sliding down the leg stump to the naked eye. Stoinis was ruled out caught behind by the third umpire even though the ball hit the glove which was not holding the bat and was not in contact with the other glove.

"He said if your name is Hazlewood, I am fire" - Aakash Chopra on Quinton de Kock's century

Quinton de Kock smashed his second successive century of World Cup 2023. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on South Africa's batting, Aakash Chopra lauded Quinton de Kock for taking the Australian attack, especially Josh Hazlewood, to the cleaners. He elaborated (2:10):

"Quinton de Kock thrashed them. He has struck one more century. I was seeing his head-to-head with Josh Hazlewood, it seemed like it was 50-50, and at times, Josh Hazlewood comes on top against him but here he said if your name is Hazlewood, I am fire."

Chopra also praised other South African batters for making handy contributions to help their side post a 300-plus total. He added:

"Temba Bavuma too batted well at the start. The catches were getting dropped but he played from his side. After that, whoever came kept on hitting, whether it was Rassie van der Dussen for a little while, Aiden Markram till the time he was there, Heinrich Klaasen or David Miller at the end, and Marco Jansen also scored runs."

De Kock smashed 109 runs off 106 deliveries with the help of eight fours and five sixes. While Aiden Markram scored 56 runs off just 44 balls, the other Proteas batters played enterprising knocks to take them to an above-par score.

