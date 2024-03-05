"Smriti Mandhana is looking in a different zone now" - Reema Malhotra lauds RCB skipper's knock in WPL 2024 win vs UPW

Reema Malhotra has lauded Smriti Mandhana for playing a match-winning knock in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's WPL 2024 clash against the UP Warriorz.

Mandhana smashed a 50-ball 80 as RCB set UPW a mammoth 199-run target in Bengaluru on Monday, March 4. The Bengaluru-based side then restricted Alyssa Healy and company to 175/8 to register a 23-run win and climb into third position on the points table.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Mandhana's knock and captaincy. She responded:

"When a captain scores, it's the icing on the cake and that was evident in her body language. She was very involved. She even said that she scored the most runs and is wearing the Orange Cap, but would be happy if her team won."

"So she would be doubly happy now as she has form and her team also has form. This is what you were searching for last season. The top two run-getters are from RCB. Smriti Mandhana is looking in a different zone now. Don't talk about the form of a class player, especially if it is the No. 18 jersey," the former India player added.

Mandhana, with 219 runs in five innings at an average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 154.22, is the highest run-scorer in WPL 2024 thus far. Her teammate Sabbhineni Meghana, who has amassed 164 runs at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 120.58 in five knocks, occupies second position in the Orange Cap race.

"I saw a lot of calmness in this destructive batting" - Reema Malhotra on Smriti Mandhana's innings

Smriti Mandhana struck 10 fours and three sixes during her innings. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema Malhotra noted that Smriti Mandhana was methodical in her approach.

"I saw a lot of calmness in this destructive batting. If you see Smriti's shot selection, it seemed like she was taking her time. She knew the field placements and where the bowlers would bowl to her and played according to that," she explained.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the RCB skipper proved she is a big-match player.

"The way she started, it seemed like we would get to see a captain's knock. We got to see big shots all over the park, whether it was fours or sixes. I felt the bat would be raised again for a century but she did her job by scoring a half-century. This is called a big-match player," Malhotra stated.

Mandhana added 51 runs for the first wicket with Sabbhineni Meghana (28 off 21) in just 5.3 overs. The left-handed opener and Ellyse Perry (58 off 37) then stitched together a 95-run second-wicket partnership in 10.4 overs to ensure that RCB made the most of a good start.

