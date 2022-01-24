Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2021

Indian opener and T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021. She's now become the only Indian cricketer to win the prestigious award twice (first in 2018).

The stylish left-handed batter collected 855 runs in 22 internationals last year, at an average of 38.86 with one century and five half-centuries.

Despite her team's middling year, Mandhana remained the lifeline of the batting lineup, contributing extensively in almost every win across formats.

She scored a sublime 78 in the one-off Test against England, which ended in a draw, and followed it up by collecting the second-highest tally of 86 runs in the 2-1 defeat in the ODI series.

Similarly in Australia, playing India Women's historic maiden pink-ball Test, she looked a class apart and romped to her maiden century in the longest format. Smriti Mandhana's mesmerizing 216-ball 127, including 22 fours and a six, was the perfect package of her solid yet flourishing technique.

The match ended in a draw due to time restraints, but India's performance was lauded by one and all. Mandhana deservedly won the Player of the Match Award.

The 25-year-old was also India's top scorer in the ODI series (124 runs from three matches) and the second-highest scorer in the T20I series (70 runs from three matches) on the tour.

Apart from her returns in international cricket, she also shone brightly in white-ball leagues in Australia and England.

In the Women's Big Bash League 2021-22, she collected 377 runs from 13 innings at an average of 34.27 and a strike rate of 130.44, including a best of 114 not out for the Sydney Thunder.

In the inaugural The Hundred Womens' Competition, she scored 167 runs from seven matches at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 133.60.

Smriti Mandhana to be back in action in February

Mandhana will be back in action when the Women in Blue tour New Zealand for a couple of white-ball rubbers. They will play one T20I and five ODIs in preparation for this year's ICC Women's World Cup in March.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar