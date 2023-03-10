"Smriti Mandhana is not her normal self": Fans react to RCB skipper's poor form with bat in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana yet again departed for a low score against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 10) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first on a high-scoring surface in Mumbai. RCB opener Sophie Devine got off to a flier, scoring 25 off 13 balls in the first three overs.

Smriti Mandhana tried to accelerate as well. She stepped down the pitch to play an inside-out shot against Warriorz spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The southpaw wasn't close enough to the pitch of the ball and got deceived by the angling delivery. A miscued shot ended her innings as Anjali Sarvani took a comfortable catch at extra cover. Mandhana added just four runs after facing six balls.

The RCB skipper has now recorded scores of 35, 23, 18 & 4, aggregating 80 runs in four innings at an average of 20. Mandhana was the most expensive player in the WPL auction, going for 3.4 crores.

The 26-year-old's captaincy has come under the scanner as RCB have lost their first three matches in a row. Field placements, rotation of bowlers and deciding batting positions in a big chase have all come under scrutiny.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Smriti Mandhana's disappointing performance against UP Warriorz:

AnishReddy @urstrulyanish24 Smriti mandhana is klrahul of women's team #WomensIPL Smriti mandhana is klrahul of women's team #WomensIPL

Ravindra Bangar @bangar_bangar @mandhana_smriti @JioCinema #SmritiMandhana was such a grounded and dependable player. Now, after the Stars Sports anchor’s ridiculously framed catch line, her facial expressions/ body language has considerably changed which is manifested in her dipping performance. Doesn’t knows how to play an off spinner. @mandhana_smriti @JioCinema #SmritiMandhana was such a grounded and dependable player. Now, after the Stars Sports anchor’s ridiculously framed catch line, her facial expressions/ body language has considerably changed which is manifested in her dipping performance. Doesn’t knows how to play an off spinner.

Vikram Rajput @iVikramRajput

- 35(23) vs DC

- 23(17) vs MI

- 18(14) vs GG

- 4(6) vs UPW

- 🦆 vs DC??



#SmritiMandhana Smriti Mandhana performance dropping each game.- 35(23) vs DC- 23(17) vs MI- 18(14) vs GG- 4(6) vs UPW- 🦆 vs DC?? Smriti Mandhana performance dropping each game.- 35(23) vs DC- 23(17) vs MI- 18(14) vs GG- 4(6) vs UPW- 🦆 vs DC??#SmritiMandhana

Aaira @_inswing Smriti Mandhana ki form ko kya hogya hai?? Smriti Mandhana ki form ko kya hogya hai??

Reddy_®_Royce𓃵🇮🇳 @FireRed_45 Smriti Mandhana is very bad captain. There was no need to send Kanika Ahuja when you have H Knight and Erin Burns in the middle order.. Smriti Mandhana is very bad captain. There was no need to send Kanika Ahuja when you have H Knight and Erin Burns in the middle order..

SHIVAM @Serfiost Another day of Thanking @mipaltan for not buying Smriti Mandhana Another day of Thanking @mipaltan for not buying Smriti Mandhana 🙏

Ashish @ashishanya

Smriti Mandhana is not her normal self and it’s evident in her dismal batting performance. @ESPNcricinfo Captaincy is not everyone’s cup of tea . U cn see it . The pressure of leading a big side in the biggest women’s tournament and then losing three in a row .Smriti Mandhana is not her normal self and it’s evident in her dismal batting performance. @ESPNcricinfo Captaincy is not everyone’s cup of tea . U cn see it . The pressure of leading a big side in the biggest women’s tournament and then losing three in a row .Smriti Mandhana is not her normal self and it’s evident in her dismal batting performance.

Ellyse Perry hits half-century after Smriti Mandhana's departure

RCB's number three batter Ellyse Perry hit the ground running when she arrived at the crease, hitting Anjali Sarvani for a couple of boundaries and smacking a six straight down the ground off Gayakwad.

Perry and Sophie Devine put up a 44-run partnership before the latter was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone. Perry hit six fours and a six en route to her maiden fifty in the WPL.

RCB youngster Shreyanka Patil was once again impressive with the bat, charging against the spinners with sweeps and reverse-sweeps. The 20-year-old had an impressive cameo, scoring 15 off 10 balls before holing one out to Sarvani off Ecclestone's bowling.

