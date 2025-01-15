“Smriti Mandhana : Virat Kohli of Women Cricket” - Fans hail RCB captain for slamming fastest hundred in IND vs IRE 2025 3rd ODI

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana slammed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman against Ireland Women in the third ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday (January 15).

The left-hander achieved the feat off just 70 deliveries, bettering the record of Harmanpreet Kaur. Mandhana played a blistering innings, smashing 135 runs off just 80 deliveries. Her sensational knock, at a strike-rate of 168.75, included 12 fours and seven sixes as well.

On reaching the milestone, the Indian batter was hailed by fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A fan straightaway wrote that Smriti Mandhana is the Virat Kohli of women's cricket. Notably, Kohli holds the record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian in men's cricket.

"Smriti Mandhana : Virat Kohli of Women Cricket," the fan wrote.

Another fan called her the backbone of Indian batting, praising her for her brilliant knock. Mandhana has been in top form throughout the series as well.

"SMRITI MANDHANA - FASTEST ODI HUNDRED BY AN INDIAN IN WOMEN'S CRICKET 📢 - The Backbone of Indian batting," the tweet read.

A user appreciated Mandhana, writing that scoring 50s or 100s is a routine for the star batter.

"Smriti Mandhana now has the fastest ever odi 100 for India ❤️Wake up - eat - score a 50/100- sleep - repeat 🔁," the fan wrote.

Another compared Mandhana to the legendary Australian cricketer Don Bradman in ODIs with a tweet of Bradman's picture.

Mandhana scored 41 runs in the first ODI, 73 in the second, and followed it up by a century in the third match. Highlighting her dream form, a user tweeted:

"Fire 🔥 Fire 🔥 Fire 🔥 ☆ What a knock by Smriti Mandhana 😱 - 135 runs from just 80 balls, - Fastest Century by any Indian cricketer 🏏 - Dream 3 ODI series for her 41, 73 & 135 as a captain in World Cup year 🇮🇳"

Another fan called Mandhana 'the queen of Indian cricket'. The fan highlighted Mandhana shattering the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman.

"SMRITI MANDHANA ON FIRE! She shatters records with the fastest ODI century for India Women's cricket (70b in 2025)! Virat Kohli, move over! The queen of Indian cricket has arrived! #INDWvsIREW #SmritiMandhana," the fan wrote.

Mandhana displayed solid form in 2024. She has carried on her brilliant form in 2025 as well, as highlighted in a tweet by a fan below:

"@mandhana_smriti has carried her exceptional form into 2025, replicating her outstanding performance from the past year. She's become the first Asian woman to score 10 centuries in ODI cricket (the fourth-most in WODIs), and recording the fastest ODI 100 for the @BCCIWomen! 👑🇮🇳."

Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to score 10 ODI hundreds

Apart from scoring the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian Women's player, she also became the first woman batter from the country to reach 10 ODI hundreds. Mandhana went past Chamari Athapaththu, Charlotte Edwards and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who have nine ODI hundreds each.

Moreover, she also became the first-ever Asian woman to score 10 hundreds in ODIs. Mandhana is now fourth on the list of most hundreds in ODIs in women's cricket.

She is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15), New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13), and England's Tammy Beaumont (10) on the list.

