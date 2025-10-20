"Smriti had to do the same thing" - Reema Malhotra on India's loss in IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 clash

By Kartik Iyer
Modified Oct 20, 2025 09:19 IST
India v England: ICC Women
Smriti Mandhana's dismissal proved to be a game-changing moment in India's Women's World Cup 2025 loss to England. [P/C: Getty]

Former India player Reema Malhotra has opined that Smriti Mandhana might have taken the Women in Blue to a win in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England had she followed Ellyse Perry's example. She noted that the Indian vice-captain should have retired hurt when she was struggling in the middle and returned after treatment to take the team over the line.

India suffered a harrowing four-run loss in their Women's World Cup 2025 league game against England in Indore on Sunday, October 19. Although Mandhana top-scored with a 94-ball 88, her dismissal when India needed 55 runs off 53 balls with seven wickets in hand triggered a collapse that handed the co-hosts their third consecutive defeat.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Mandhana's knock.

"Both (Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur) played knocks that won the hearts. However, the scenes in the dugout after the match were heartbreaking. She had done her job. She had laid the foundation and taken the team close to a win. However, then came a twist in the story. It was a tired shot," the former India all-rounder responded.
"Perry went out when she was getting tired and struggling a little (in Australia's clash against India). She came back fresh and played a match-winning knock. Smriti had to do the same thing. She was struggling. She should have gone out, taken treatment, and returned. It's a massive learning for India. Until it's over, don't assume you have won," she added.
Reema Malhotra acknowledged that Smriti Mandhana played a classy knock. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian opener would learn that she should finish the game when she has set it up.

"India played well till the 98th over" - Reema Malhotra on India's collapse in the final few overs of IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana couldn't take India over the line. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Reema Malhotra questioned India's approach in the final few overs.

"I am still wondering where you lost. India played well till the 98th over. You had to chase a record total, but India were always in the game. I didn't understand the approach in the last six balls because Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had set up the match. However, while playing well, you are unable to cross that line and that is costing you the match," she said.
The analyst expressed disappointment about Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana's knocks and Deepti Sharma's dismissal.

"I am unhappy with Amanjot Kaur's effort and Sneh Rana's shot selection. I won't say they are the culprits of the game. You just had to finish the game. Deepti will also be disappointed. Yes, you scored a half-century, but you gave your wicket away when India needed crucial 10-15 runs. That becomes the difference between a win and a loss," Malhotra observed.

Deepti Sharma (50 off 57) slog-swept a Sophie Ecclestone delivery straight to deep midwicket when India needed 27 runs off 20 deliveries. Amanjot Kaur (18* off 15) and Sneh Rana (10* off 9) couldn't score the required runs after her departure.

About the author
Kartik Iyer

Kartik Iyer

Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.

Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.

Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket.

Edited by Kartik Iyer
