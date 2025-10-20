"Smriti had to do the same thing" - Reema Malhotra on India's loss in IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Reema Malhotra has opined that Smriti Mandhana might have taken the Women in Blue to a win in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England had she followed Ellyse Perry's example. She noted that the Indian vice-captain should have retired hurt when she was struggling in the middle and returned after treatment to take the team over the line.

India suffered a harrowing four-run loss in their Women's World Cup 2025 league game against England in Indore on Sunday, October 19. Although Mandhana top-scored with a 94-ball 88, her dismissal when India needed 55 runs off 53 balls with seven wickets in hand triggered a collapse that handed the co-hosts their third consecutive defeat.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Mandhana's knock.

"Both (Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur) played knocks that won the hearts. However, the scenes in the dugout after the match were heartbreaking. She had done her job. She had laid the foundation and taken the team close to a win. However, then came a twist in the story. It was a tired shot," the former India all-rounder responded.

"Perry went out when she was getting tired and struggling a little (in Australia's clash against India). She came back fresh and played a match-winning knock. Smriti had to do the same thing. She was struggling. She should have gone out, taken treatment, and returned. It's a massive learning for India. Until it's over, don't assume you have won," she added.

Reema Malhotra acknowledged that Smriti Mandhana played a classy knock. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian opener would learn that she should finish the game when she has set it up.

"India played well till the 98th over" - Reema Malhotra on India's collapse in the final few overs of IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana couldn't take India over the line. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Reema Malhotra questioned India's approach in the final few overs.

"I am still wondering where you lost. India played well till the 98th over. You had to chase a record total, but India were always in the game. I didn't understand the approach in the last six balls because Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had set up the match. However, while playing well, you are unable to cross that line and that is costing you the match," she said.

The analyst expressed disappointment about Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana's knocks and Deepti Sharma's dismissal.

"I am unhappy with Amanjot Kaur's effort and Sneh Rana's shot selection. I won't say they are the culprits of the game. You just had to finish the game. Deepti will also be disappointed. Yes, you scored a half-century, but you gave your wicket away when India needed crucial 10-15 runs. That becomes the difference between a win and a loss," Malhotra observed.

Deepti Sharma (50 off 57) slog-swept a Sophie Ecclestone delivery straight to deep midwicket when India needed 27 runs off 20 deliveries. Amanjot Kaur (18* off 15) and Sneh Rana (10* off 9) couldn't score the required runs after her departure.

