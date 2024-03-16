"Some bonds never change, My Brother!" - Hardik Pandya's emotional post on reuniting with Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has penned an emotional post about reuniting with former all-rounder and current batting coach Kieron Pollard. The Indian International has returned to the place it all began ahead of the upcoming IPL season, after his successful two-year stint with the Gujarat Titans.

Hardik joined Mumbai Indians as a 22-year-old during the 2015 IPL and spent seven seasons with them, during which he shared a very special bond with the Trinidadian. Kieron Pollard is a legend of the franchise, having represented them continuously for 13 seasons since joining ahead of season three way back in 2010. The 36-year-old amassed 3,412 runs and took 69 wickets in his IPL career apart from being a vital cog in all five title-winning Mumbai Indians squads.

An excited Hardik Pandya took to his official Instagram handle to share his love for his beloved 'brother'. The caption read:

"Some bonds never change my brother but only get stronger 🤗 Excited to work together again ❤️❤️❤️ @kieron.pollard55."

Back home but a brand new journey awaits skipper Hardik Pandya

Although the city, the fans and the management are nothing new for Hardik Pandya, the 30-year-old will begin a new journey with his team this year after being named Rohit Sharma's successor. Hardik has already proved his credentials as an IPL captain by winning the title in his very first season with Gujarat Titans and leading them to a runner-up finish last year.

But, taking over the reins of a hugely successful and popular franchise by replacing an undisputed leader like Rohit Sharma isn't going to be easy for Pandya, who is well aware of the challenges ahead.

Interestingly, the five-time winners open their 2024 IPL campaign against their new skipper's former team, the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24 at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.