"Some are going to get on and some aren't" - Ian Chappell on Cameron Bancroft's possible Test recall amid potential bad blood with bowlers

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell believes any potential bad blood between Cameron Bancroft and the bowlers should not factor into his possible return to the Test squad.

With the retirement of David Warner, Bancroft seems to be the frontrunner for his replacement for the two-Test series against the West Indies. Despite the 31-year-old outgunning his competitors for the spot with his domestic exploits, his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal could come in the way of his selection.

Furthermore, Bancroft's relationship with the Aussie bowlers has made the headlines this week. The Western Australian batter suggested that the bowlers were aware of the ball condition being altered by him, to which they released a denial statement.

Speaking to Nine's World Wide of Sports, Chappell feels the players' words must be taken at face value but added even any possible issue shouldn't weigh in on Bancroft's selection.

"You've really got to rely on Cameron Bancroft and the bowlers," Chappell said. "I'm not there, I'm not part of the dressing room, and unless you're part of the dressing room you're not going to know that.

"Firstly, if anybody thinks - as Steve Waugh suggested - that all 16 players in a touring party really like each other, then they believe in Santa Claus and the Easter bunny, because it just doesn't happen. You've got 16 different personalities, some are going to get on and some aren't."

When recently asked about his relationship with the four bowlers - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, Bancroft asserted that the issue is a thing of the past and shouldn't resurface should he be part of the side.

Australia are expected to name the squad for the West Indies series on Wednesday, January 10.

"All I ever asked as a captain was that people respect what I was doing" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell had strong words of advice when it came to Australian selection.

Ian Chappell feels selection should not factor in off-field personalities and relationships and must be solely based on performances.

He referred to his playing days when he captained Australia for 30 Tests and said only earning the players' respect mattered.

"All I ever asked as a captain was that people respect what I was doing. I didn't expect invitations to their 21sts or their weddings. Some people obviously I got on well with. But the main thing was that they respected me and respected the decisions, and that included selection," Chappell said.

"All I ever needed to know was can (the player) score 100, or can he get five wickets? And if the answer to that was yes, he was in the team," he added. "If there was a problem personality wise it was my job as a captain to make sure that worked. If you ask if I think personality has affected selection, I think it definitely has at different points."

Bancroft has played 10 Tests for Australia and scored 446 runs at an average of 26.23 with four half-centuries.

Australia are coming off a thumping 3-0 series win against Pakistan and will continue their home season with the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Adelaide on January 17.

