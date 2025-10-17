“Some people are so free” - Virat Kohli’s brother sends out scathing message ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 17, 2025 10:49 IST
Virat Kohli during a warm-up session in Perth. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Virat Kohli during a warm-up session in Perth. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas, has put out a scathing message as the former gears up for his international return in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The right-handed batter's brother, on his Instagram, posted a story about some people having a lot of free time to spread misinformation and fake news.

The context of the message remains unclear. Fans have been keeping a close track of Kohli's time in Australia, as he hit the nets ahead of the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The former captain will play his first game for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March, having retired from the other two international formats. It will also be the star cricketer's first competitive match since RCB won the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.

Below is a screenshot of the Instagram story of the Indian batter's brother, as it read:

"I am not surprised about so much misinformation and fake news going around these days. Some people are so free and have lots of time to do so... Good luck to you guys."
Kohli, 36, will be keen to hit the ground running in the opening game in Perth, as the tourists hope to gain early momentum. The bouncy nature of the surface at the Optus Stadium will likely test the Indian batters.

Virat Kohli is only 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Virat Kohli played a critical role in India&#039;s Champions Trophy 2025 win. (Credits: Getty)
Virat Kohli played a critical role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 win. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the prolific right-handed batter is only 54 runs away from overtaking Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) as the second-highest run-getter in One-day international cricket. With the right-hander's run tally currently 14,181, he will sit behind only his countryman Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) if he overtakes the Sri Lankan legend.

The former Indian skipper is the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs, with 287 innings. The veteran will be keen to have an impressive series Down Under, given it will go a long way in ensuring he remains in the frame to play the 2027 World Cup.

