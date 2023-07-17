"Some without playing have been exchanged" - Anjum Chopra questions Team India's selection for women's cricket in Asian Games

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was baffled to see the squad announced for the women's cricket event in Asian Games 2023. Just like many fans, Chopra felt there are a lot of question marks on the players selected in the main squad and also those who have been left out.

She compared the Asian Games squad with the one that played T20Is in Bangladesh and shed light on how some names were replaced without even receiving a chance.

In her column for IANS, here's what Anjum Chopra wrote about the Indian squad selected for the Asian Games:

"The recent team announcement for the Asian Games later this year is perplexing. About 6 changes from the T20I squad that is sent to Bangladesh. Some without playing have been exchanged and why the others remain a question mark. They couldn’t have been injured."

Anjum Chopra on India flooding young talent

Anjum Chopra also questioned the chopping and changing of fresh faces in the Indian squad between each series. She finds it baffling that if a player is considered talented enough, that particular player doesn't get enough time to get groomed and showcase that talent.

On this, she stated:

"We seem to be ever building our team. Since the last decade or even more maybe that has been the case. Without sounding like a question to the selection committee; but I can’t seem to understand the fact that we always want to blood in new talent.

"But then what happens to that talent after a series or two. What is the barometer for their assessment?"

Anjum Chopra also cited the example of left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani, who has been in and out of the team. She added:

"Age? Hope? Talent? Skill? Junior cricket or senior cricket (domestic/ international) performance? Anjali Sarvani warmed the Indian bench right through the T20 world cup in South Africa after a good debut at home against Australia. She is holding onto that bench even today."

Despite winning the T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1, the Women in Blue still have a lot of questions to answer across departments.