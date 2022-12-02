"Somebody ask Elon Musk if Ruturaj Gaikwad is from Mars" - Fans erupt as Gaikwad breaks records with hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his incredible run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as he smashed 108(131) in the final against Saurashtra in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Saurashtra's bowlers were relentless and kept things tight, making Gaikwad consume 96 deliveries to bring up his half-century. However, the opener didn't throw his wicket away and accelerated brilliantly to reach his third hundred on the bounce in the tournament this year.
Fans on Twitter hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad for his unreal consistency and also for breaking the record for the most centuries ever scored in the tournament's history (12). Here are some of the reactions:
After his slow half-ton, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his next 50 runs off just 29 balls
Saurashtra got off to a fantastic start as Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel didn't let the batters keep the scoreboard ticking with some disciplined bowling. The bowling changes from Unadkat were almost spot-on as Gaikwad and Co. had to absorb the pressure for more than half of their innings.
At one stage, the Maharashtra skipper was on 19 (61) and it looked like their innings was going nowhere. But suddenly, Gaikwad changed gears and got some able support from Azim Kazi at the other end.
It looked like Gaikwad would take his team well past the 250-run mark. However, his unfortunate run-out, followed by a brilliant hat-trick by Chirag Jani, applied the brakes on Maharashtra's final push as they could only muster 248/9.
The Saurashtra openers are now off to a fantastic start and it might take a miraculous bowling performance from Maharashtra to win the title.
Maharashtra XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Pavan Shah, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Satyajeet Bachhav Saurabh Navale (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary
Saurashtra XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut