"Somebody ask Elon Musk if Ruturaj Gaikwad is from Mars" - Fans erupt as Gaikwad breaks records with hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his incredible run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as he smashed 108(131) in the final against Saurashtra in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Saurashtra's bowlers were relentless and kept things tight, making Gaikwad consume 96 deliveries to bring up his half-century. However, the opener didn't throw his wicket away and accelerated brilliantly to reach his third hundred on the bounce in the tournament this year.

Fans on Twitter hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad for his unreal consistency and also for breaking the record for the most centuries ever scored in the tournament's history (12). Here are some of the reactions:

🎰 @StanMSD



Innings : 5

Runs : 660

SR : 113

Avg : 220

High Score : 220

100s : 4

Sixes : 34



4K+ List A Runs with 61.97 Avg Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare Trophy this Season :Innings : 5Runs : 660SR : 113Avg : 220High Score : 220100s : 4Sixes : 344K+ List A Runs with 61.97 Avg @Ruutu1331 Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare Trophy this Season :Innings : 5Runs : 660SR : 113Avg : 220High Score : 220100s : 4Sixes : 344K+ List A Runs with 61.97 Avg @Ruutu1331 https://t.co/kGWnSyRhzI

Asheesh 💞 @Asheesh00007

#VijayHazareTrohy2022 Another day , Another Match and Another century for this man.Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his 4th Hundred in 5 innings in this Vijay Hazare Trophy . Another day , Another Match and Another century for this man.Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his 4th Hundred in 5 innings in this Vijay Hazare Trophy .#VijayHazareTrohy2022 https://t.co/JlEufQ1DE0

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



660 Runs | 220 Avg | 113.59 SR



Includes a double ton in the quarterfinals and centuries in semis and final. Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes this #VijayHazareTrohy2022 season as the second highest run-scorer, even after playing 3-4 matches less than the top 5 run getters in the list.660 Runs | 220 Avg | 113.59 SRIncludes a double ton in the quarterfinals and centuries in semis and final. Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes this #VijayHazareTrohy2022 season as the second highest run-scorer, even after playing 3-4 matches less than the top 5 run getters in the list. 660 Runs | 220 Avg | 113.59 SRIncludes a double ton in the quarterfinals and centuries in semis and final.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Top innings from Gaikwad.



Saw off the first spell from Unadkat, then accelerated, beautifully paced innings.



Unadkat v Gaikwad remained a stalemate.



Unadkat won v other Maharashtra batters.



Gaikwad won v other Saurashtra bowlers.



Lovely individual duel inside a team game. Top innings from Gaikwad.Saw off the first spell from Unadkat, then accelerated, beautifully paced innings.Unadkat v Gaikwad remained a stalemate.Unadkat won v other Maharashtra batters.Gaikwad won v other Saurashtra bowlers.Lovely individual duel inside a team game.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Double hundred in Quarterfinal.

Hundred in Semifinal.

Now Hundred in Final.



This is crazy Consistency from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in this Vijay Hazare Trophy. His 4th Hundred in 5 innings in this tournament. Take a bow, Rutu! Double hundred in Quarterfinal.Hundred in Semifinal.Now Hundred in Final.This is crazy Consistency from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in this Vijay Hazare Trophy. His 4th Hundred in 5 innings in this tournament. Take a bow, Rutu! https://t.co/ChZN0DYd5s

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire 4th Century for Ruturaj Gaikwad in only 5 innings and 3 of them came in the knockout stages. His 50 came after facing 96 balls and he has scored 50 in the next 29 balls faced. This guy's acceleration is crazy bro. 4th Century for Ruturaj Gaikwad in only 5 innings and 3 of them came in the knockout stages. His 50 came after facing 96 balls and he has scored 50 in the next 29 balls faced. This guy's acceleration is crazy bro. https://t.co/OKIks3vkjU

Shantanu 🎶 @Shantanu630



Played 3 match in Knockouts...100 in all 3 ! Started very slow, but recovered well later ! Go on Rutu 🦁 Ruturaj Gaikwad 100 Moment in Vizay Hazare Trophy Final !!! His Celebration shows how frustrated he was & badly wanted this 100 !Played 3 match in Knockouts...100 in all 3 ! Started very slow, but recovered well later ! Go on Rutu 🦁 Ruturaj Gaikwad 100 Moment in Vizay Hazare Trophy Final !!! His Celebration shows how frustrated he was & badly wanted this 100 ! Played 3 match in Knockouts...100 in all 3 ! Started very slow, but recovered well later ! Go on Rutu 🦁💛 https://t.co/Hy6oLXfYvT

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 220*(159) in Quarter-Final

168(126) in Semi-Final

108(131) in final



Big stage, captain of Maharashtra stands tall, Take a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad. 220*(159) in Quarter-Final 168(126) in Semi-Final 108(131) in finalBig stage, captain of Maharashtra stands tall, Take a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad. https://t.co/v5zyjYQiSm

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Double hundred in Quarter-Final

Hundred in Semi-Final

Hundred in Final



Ruturaj Gaikwad continue his dream run in the Vijay Hazare trophy, captain leading from the front on the big stage. Double hundred in Quarter-FinalHundred in Semi-Final Hundred in Final Ruturaj Gaikwad continue his dream run in the Vijay Hazare trophy, captain leading from the front on the big stage. https://t.co/Kwu04CoIB8

After his slow half-ton, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his next 50 runs off just 29 balls

Saurashtra got off to a fantastic start as Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel didn't let the batters keep the scoreboard ticking with some disciplined bowling. The bowling changes from Unadkat were almost spot-on as Gaikwad and Co. had to absorb the pressure for more than half of their innings.

At one stage, the Maharashtra skipper was on 19 (61) and it looked like their innings was going nowhere. But suddenly, Gaikwad changed gears and got some able support from Azim Kazi at the other end.

It looked like Gaikwad would take his team well past the 250-run mark. However, his unfortunate run-out, followed by a brilliant hat-trick by Chirag Jani, applied the brakes on Maharashtra's final push as they could only muster 248/9.

The Saurashtra openers are now off to a fantastic start and it might take a miraculous bowling performance from Maharashtra to win the title.

Maharashtra XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Pavan Shah, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Satyajeet Bachhav Saurabh Navale (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary

Saurashtra XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut

