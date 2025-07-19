"Someone from the outside could have told him" - Former cricketer slams Team India’s tactics on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former cricketer Vijay Bharadwaj blasted the Indian team for their approach on the fifth day of the third Test against England. The hosts clinched a narrow 22-run win at Lord's as the visitors fell agonisingly short.India were chasing 193 for victory in the final innings. They were bowled out for 170, suffering a heartbreaking defeat. Amid the narrative that they fought well, Vijay Bharadwaj had a contrasting opinion. He lashed out at the team for their tactics after the loss.The visitors needed 23 more runs with a well-set Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj at the crease. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls in the end. He kept the hopes alive batting with the tail. Jasprit Bumrah (5 off 54) and Siraj (4 off 30) supported him well. Jadeja played most of the over and gave strike to the bowlers for the last one or two deliveries. However, he did not look to score boundaries as runs came at an extremely slow pace.&quot;I think the approach was only wrong. How can Shubman Gill say we will leave Jadeja to make his game plan the way he wants? If he was doing it right then okay. He wasn't picking runs and looking to win the game. How will you accept giving strike to Bumrah and Jadeja from the outside? With Bumrah and Siraj getting out and Jadeja remaining not out in the end, not at all accepted. There is no use. If the team does not win either 50 or 200, it doesn't matter. Jadeja is batting well. In such a time, even if he went to score and got out we could have said fine its okay,&quot; he said on Star Sports.Bharadwaj expressed his disappointment that no one from the Indian team told Jadeja to change his approach. He believes Jadeja got the calculation wrong during the chase.&quot;It felt like he was playing for a draw. I feel the fabric, the way he played, and the approach itself was wrong. If someone as experienced as Jadeja was playing like this, someone from the outside at least could have told him. It is disappointing to come so close and lose a game that we should have won. There were 23-24 runs remaining, and at that time, Jadeja, batting at 60, did not think that the calculation was about the runs and not the overs,&quot; he added.India 1-2 down after Lord's defeatDespite dominating most of the game, India ended up losing the Lord's Test by a close margin. With the defeat, they find themselves 1-2 behind in the five-match series.England won the first Test by five wickets at Headingley. The visitors bounced back with a thumping 336-run win in the second game at Birmingham. The hosts are now on the verge of sealing a series win. For Shubman Gill and his troops, the fourth Test is a must-win affair to keep the series alive.Old Trafford, Manchester, will host the game, beginning Wednesday, July 23. India will be disappointed with the position they are in despite having played exceptional cricket across the three Tests. The failure to seize certain key moments has cost them heavily.