Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Kartik found himself in the midst of a controversy for making a bizarre remark on Yash Dayal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Monday, March 25.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in match number six of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first.

Left-arm pacer Dayal, who was purchased by RCB at the IPL 2024 auction for ₹5 crore, bowled an economical spell, registering figures of 1/23 in his four overs. He got the key wicket of dangerous Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran for 23 off 17 balls.

While on air, Kartik made a controversial remark in reference to the pace bowler. He was heard commenting:

"Someone's trash is someone's treasure."

Kartik's statement was purportedly a reference to the bowler being released by Gujarat Titans (GT) after a poor IPL 2023 season with the franchise. Dayal made news for the wrong reason when he was clobbered for five consecutive sixes in a league stage match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by Rinku Singh.

Kartik, a former India left-arm spinner, received plenty of backlash on social media for his controversial comment on RCB pacer Dayal. Here is a compilation of some reactions.

RCB came in for plenty of criticism over their IPL 2024 mini-auction strategy after they purchased Dayal for ₹5 crore and Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph for a whopping ₹11.5 crore. 26-year-old Dayal had a disastrous IPL 2023 season for Gujarat Titans, claiming only two wickets in five matches at an average of 82.50 and an economy rate of 11.79.

He has already done much better for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season, having claimed two wickets in two matches at an average of 25.50 and an economy rate of 7.29.

Yash Dayal's career in numbers

A left-arm medium pacer, Dayal represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut in November 2018 against Goa in Kanpur. In 23 first-class matches so far, the bowler has picked up 72 wickets at an average of 29.96, with one five-fer and five four-wicket hauls.

In List A cricket, Dayal has picked up 32 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 23.25. The bowler has also played 44 T20s in which he has claimed 40 scalps, averaging 28.82, with a best of 3/40.