"Someone spreading love" - Shoaib Akhtar reacts to picture of Pakistani fan holding Virat Kohli's poster during PSL 2022 match 

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently took to social media to share a picture of a fan holding star Team India batter Virat Kohli's poster during a Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The fan was captured holding a banner with ex-India captain Virat Kohli's photograph along with the message, "I want to see your century in Pakistan. #peace."

Akhtar posted on Twitter:

Kohli was last seen in action in the second T20I of the recently-concluded three-match series against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The right-handed batter dazzled viewers with a stunning half-century in the contest.

The 33-year-old did not feature in the subsequent fixture, as he is currently on a two-week break from international cricket. Kohli is also set to miss Team India's upcoming home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli in India's squad for Test series against Sri Lanka

The BCCI have handed breaks to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to ensure their workload management. The two will return to the side for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which is slated to begin on March 4.

National selectors have named Rohit Sharma as the captain for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah will serve as his deputy for the two red-ball fixtures.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour India for three T20Is and two Tests from February 24 to March 16. The T20I matches will be played in Lucknow (first T20I) and Dharamsala (second and third T20I).

The two Tests will be held in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively.

Team India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Sourabh Kumar.

Team India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

