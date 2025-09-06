"Someone had to be unlucky" - Parthiv Patel's massive remark on Indian star's omission from 2025 Asia Cup

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer deserved to be part of the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. However, he opined that some players had to be unlucky, given the country's large talent pool.
Iyer was among the notable absentees from the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for the continental T20 tournament. His name was even missing from the list of five standby players.
Commenting on Iyer's absence from the Asia Cup squad, here's what Parthiv said in his latest YouTube video (at 5:30):
"The criticism is bound to happen whenever an Indian team is selected. Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh were selected, both left-handed batters. So, the question arises, why didn't Shreyas Iyer find a place? But in my opinion, I feel that someone had to be unlucky."
Parthiv suggested that Iyer needed to be patient and wait for his opportunity. He added (at 5:59):
"When you are playing cricket, you want the luck to favor you at times, as it makes a big difference. I feel Shreyas Iyer needs to do just one thing: he just has to wait and have some patience."
Iyer looked in stunning form at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings (PBKS), amassing 604 runs across 17 innings at a strike rate of 175.07. Under his captaincy, PBKS finished as the runners-up of the edition.
"My sympathy is with the Indian selectors" - Parthiv Patel addresses India's problem of plenty ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Parthiv Patel stated that the Indian selectors had a tough job of selecting 15 players for the 2025 Asia Cup. He pointed out that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna were deserving candidates for a spot.
Sympathising with the selectors, Parthiv remarked in the same video (at 4:37):
"My sympathy is with the Indian selectors because being an Indian selector is the most difficult thing right now. India have so many talented players that whenever you sit down to select a team, you will definitely feel why a player missed out, or why a player was picked.
"15 players were selected, but there are equally capable players like Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan and the Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna," he added.
The 2025 Asia Cup is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. India will open their campaign on Wednesday, September 10, against the UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
