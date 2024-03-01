"Something I'd also like to do" - Khawaja Nafay in awe of Rohit Sharma's ability to hit sixes with soft hands

Pakistan's young batting sensation Khawaja Nafay has revealed that Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been one of his idols for a long time. The right-handed batter revealed that he loves the way Rohit hits sixes easily even with soft hands.

Nafay came into the spotlight during Quetta Gladiators' recent game against the Lahore Qalandars, at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in Lahore. The 22-year-old smashed an unbeaten 60 off 31 deliveries with four fours and three sixes as the Gladiators gunned down 188 with five balls to spare.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the young prodigy credited Babar for his consistency, but hopes to emulate Rohit's playing style. He stated:

"Babar is my favourite because of his consistency. He's already scored a hundred and two fifties here. Scoring runs in every match is not easy, so when he does it I try and learn from that. With Rohit, he plays with such soft hands, and even hits sixes with soft hands. If you look at the shots he plays, he generates such power with soft hands. It's something I'd also like to do."

The right-handed batter has so far played only eight T20s in his career, managing 126 runs at 21.

"I'm currently focused on the PSL" - Khawaja Nafay

Khawaja Nafay receives the Player of The Match award. (Credits: Twitter)

When asked how focused he remains on playing for Pakistan, the top-order batter declared his intent but wants to concentrate on PSL for now. He added:

"Every Pakistani cricketer wants to play for Pakistan, but I'm currently focused on the PSL, because this is where I am. We still have half a season to go, so this is where my mind is."

The Gladiators are currently second in the points table in the ongoing ninth edition of the PSL, winning four games out of five with eight points in their kitty. They will face Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday and look to march closer towards a playoff spot.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App