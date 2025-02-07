"Sometimes you forget things as a captain"- Rashid Khan hilariously says he writes things on his arm when captaining MI Cape Town in SA20 2025

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan recently disclosed that he took inspiration from Netflix series Prison Break. The characters in the series inspired him to make up his mind to write things on his arm while leading the side so he does not forget important things.

The SA20 2025 Final is set to take place between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Saturday. Rashid Khan alluded that if MICT win, some of the credit should go to Lincoln Burrows, Michael Scofield, and other characters of the Prison Break web series.

Khan enjoyed the four-day break between Qualifier 1 and Final by binge-watching on Netflix. He particularly watched Prison Break, which gave him a unique idea. Here's what Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"The series gives you an idea of how to get out of difficulties in pressure situations. It gives you ideas, for the game as well, and you have to use that. Sometimes you forget things as a captain, so I had the idea to write things on my arm to be able to know about the next over."

While Rashid was not entirely serious, a character named Scoffield in the series had important codes and messages inked on his body. The tattoos helped him in tough situations.

"When the pitch is spinning and I take five or six wickets, I don't really enjoy it"- Rashid Khan

During the same media interaction, Rashid mentioned that being a professional cricketer, he likes to face tough situations on the field. Giving an example of the same, he said:

"When the pitch is spinning and I take five or six wickets, I don't really enjoy it. But when there is no turn and I take one or two wickets with a good economy rate, that's more enjoyable."

It will be a difficult job for MI Cape Town to stop two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape from completing a hat-trick of SA20 titles. MICT fans will hope that their captain Rashid Khan completes this difficult task as well.

