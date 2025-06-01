“Sometimes he gets a bit lazy with his footwork” - Former England cricketer’s blunt take on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England spinner Monty Panesar backed India's appointment of Shubman Gill as their next Test captain ahead of the five-Test series in England, starting June 20. Panesar believes captaincy will help Gill overcome his Test batting struggles and make him a more responsible batter.

The 25-year-old has struggled for consistency in the red-ball format after an excellent debut series in Australia in 2020/21. Gill averages only a tick over 35 in 32 Tests, with the average going below 30 away from home.

Talking about Gill's appointment as Indian Test captain in an interview with Hindustan Times, Panesar said:

"They had to go with Shubman Gill. It will make him a better leader, I think he will bat better under some responsibility. Sometimes he gets a bit lazy with his footwork, once he gets to 30 or 40, but when he's responsible, he's captain. I reckon he'll switch on, and we'll see a better version of Shubhman Gill."

Gill's appointment surprised many, considering he was dropped from two of the five Tests in India's most recent series in Australia at the end of last year. However, with Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket and Jasprit Bumrah's workload management plans, the Indian management opted for continuity and a long-term option with Gill.

"Doesn't matter if it's either Karun Nair or Shubman Gill" - Monty Panesar on India's No.4

Monty Panesar believes one of Karun Nair or Shubman Gill will bat at No.3 and 4 in the Indian batting order for the upcoming tour of England. The former earned a recall to the Indian Test side after an eight-year absence, thanks to stellar domestic performances. India has a massive hole to fill at No.4 with Virat Kohli's Test retirement last month.

"It doesn't matter if it's either Karun Nair or Shubman Gill. It'll be either three or four. Karun Nair has played at Northampton. He's done very well. He's done well, obviously, on the Lions trip. You can see the players that they've picked have actually played county cricket. If he goes four or three, it doesn't matter," said Panesar (via forementioned source).

He added:

"It's up to Shubman Gill. But that's a strong batting line-up. India have got these fearless young cricketers coming through. I think another superstar is going to be born in the next five Test matches for India."

India and England last played a Test series in India at the start of 2024, with the hosts winning 4-1. The upcoming series will be India's first in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

