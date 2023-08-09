"Sometimes it is important to introduce a bluff from your own side as well" - Suryakumar on deceiving himself en route to a match-winning knock 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has divulged that he deviated from his initial plan while walking out to bat in the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. He went on to score a match-winning 83-run knock to help the visitors win their first game in the series.

The No. 1-ranked T20I batter was struggling for runs in the series. With only 22 runs across the first two T20Is on the back of some worrying form in the ODI rubber, he had to step up in the do-or-die encounter, and he did so in some style.

Walking out to bat in the first over of the run chase itself following debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, the right-handed batter set the tone by hitting a four and a six off the first couple of deliveries he faced.

In a post-match interaction released by the BCCI, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the plan was to settle down gradually in the powerplay before picking up the pace in the middle overs.

"It was written on Surya bhai's wrist band that to take some time in the powerplay to settle. But, he ended up hitting boundaries from the very first ball, I did not understand that at all," Tilak said.

"Sometimes it is important to introduce a bluff from your own side as well. I fooled myself while walking out to bat. I initially thought that I would take some time in the middle to settle down and then slowly pick up in the middle overs. After I hit the first couple of balls, then I thought about the team's requirement and decided to bat in my usual fashion and not try to do something different," Suryakumar responded.

Suryakumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning exploits. His 44-ball stay at the crease included 10 fours and four sixes.

"I was just wondering how is it even possible?" - Tilak Varma on Suryakumar Yadav batting in his usual style even on a slow surface

The pitch used for the third T20I was the same one used for the second contest of the series. West Indies opted to bat first and put a competitive total on the board. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India pursued the target with an aggressive approach and ended up winning by seven wickets with over two overs to spare.

Tilak Varma expressed his surprise at Suryakumar being able to play his typical shots on such a wicket as well.

"I really do not have much to say in particular about my knock. I was enjoying watching Surya's batting from the other end. I thought that the ball was gripping and slowing down, but he was just scoring freely over covers, midwicket, then fine leg and I was just wondering that how is it even possible?" Tilak stated.

Tilak, meanwhile, continued his strong run of form since his making his debut in the first T20I and played the perfect second fiddle to Suryakumar. The duo were involved in a crucial partnership for the third wicket as Tilak remained unbeaten on 49.