"Sometimes there is so much adrenaline, you miscalculate" - Centurion Shubman Gill reflects on dismissal against Bangladesh

Indian batter Shubman Gill, who scored a wonderful hundred in a losing cause in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15, has admitted that he miscalculated, which led to his dismissal. Gill conceded that he should have stayed until the end and finished off the game.

Bangladesh beat India by six runs in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Chasing 266, India were bowled out for 259 in 49.5 overs despite Gill’s brilliant 121 off 133 balls.

The opener was dismissed in the 44th over while trying to take on Mahedi Hasan. Following his dismissal, Axar Patel scored a defiant 42 off 34 balls, but could not take India over the line.

Speaking after India’s loss, Gill took responsibility for the defeat.

"Sometimes there is so much adrenaline when you are batting, you miscalculate. It was a miscalculation on my part. But when I got out and there was a lot of time left, and if I would have batted not that aggressively, we should have gotten over the line. But these are learnings, and fortunately this game wasn't the final," the 24-year-old said.

Gill also admitted that Indian batters need to work on their skills against slow bowlers on tracks that assist spin. He commented:

"It is definitely an area that we are trying to improve on. We had a camp in Bangalore before coming here (Sri Lanka), and we were practicing on similar wickets. World Cup is such a long tournament; as we go deeper into the tournament the wicket tends to get slower.”

The right-handed batter asserted that the batters are trying to work on strike rotation so that the scoreboard keeps moving.

"It is not easy for batsmen who are coming in to rotate the strike and minimize those dot balls. As a batting unit, we are looking to work on it," Gill said.

The in-form opener struck eight fours and five sixes in his sublime innings against Bangladesh.

“The bowlers needed a bit of rest” - Shubman Gill defends decision to rest players

Gill also defended the team management’s decision to rest five senior players for the match against Bangladesh, keeping the final in mind. He opined:

"The reason why we gave rest to all the bowlers is because they played continuously for three days against Pakistan and then Sri Lanka. The bowlers needed a bit of rest so that they can come back fresh for the final."

India rested Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the Super 4 match against Bangladesh. They will face Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, September 17.