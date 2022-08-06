Sooryavansham to Game of Thrones: When Dinesh Karthik’s hilarious description of how marriage changed Rohit Sharma went viral

Dinesh Karthik is presently part of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian T20I squad, having made a sensational comeback to international cricket. However, in 2021, when Team India were in England for their Test series, the veteran keeper-batter was part of the commentary panel.

During the tour, he even interviewed 'Hitman' and the interaction between the two star cricketers was very well received. Karthik’s hilarious revelation of how marriage changed Rohit’s film preferences went viral.

In a short clip from the interview shared on his official Twitter handle, the 37-year-old said:

“Before marrying Ritika, Rohit Sharma was somebody who would cry looking at movies like Sooryavansham. After marriage, you now watch Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, How I Met Your Mother. Tell me a little about this.”

The current Indian captain was almost embarrassed over Karthik spilling the beans. The two cricketers then had a hearty laugh over it. Both Rohit and Karthik are currently in Florida for the last two matches of the five-match series against West Indies.

“I felt like these guys will not let me live” - When Rohit Sharma opened up on dating Ritika Sajdeh

During their interaction on Sky Sports, Rohit also opened up about his wife Ritika Sajdeh. He stated that they were close friends for the most part before realizing that they were actually in love with each other. Rohit said:

“We actually never felt like that. We were working together. She is still my manager and she was my manager back then as well. We had a straightforward working relationship and after working hours, we were really close friends. I don’t care about what people think, my close friends said that they see something in this relationship.”

The 35-year-old added:

“It was just friendship and caring about each other. But, it later turned out that all my friends were right. I didn’t know how to inform my friends about it. When we started dating officially, I started thinking on how to convey it to my friends. I felt like these guys will not let me live.”

After dating for six years, Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in December 2015. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Samaira, in December 2018.

