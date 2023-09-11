"Sorry Iyer your back spasm will be extended"- Top 10 funny memes as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli power India to 356/2 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

Team India notched up a mammoth total of 356/2 against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 11, at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The match began on Sunday when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain intervened in the proceedings and did not allow further play. The match resumed this afternoon (reserve day) with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli at the crease.

Both the senior batters continued from where they left yesterday and played chanceless knocks. They began watchfully and then applied their own methods to accumulate runs at a brisk pace.

KL Rahul announced his comeback into international cricket in style by scoring his sixth ODI century. It was business as usual for Virat Kohli, who brought up his 47th century in ODI format.

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the match between the two sides. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"It was important for us to take them on": Shubman Gill after first innings of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Indian opener Shubman Gill reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and said:

"KL Rahul was playing his first match after injury and to score a century in those conditions was magnificent. Virat bhai also completed his century and 13000 runs and showed how he is such an inspiration to all of us."

He added:

"(On the initial phase) The ball was doing a little bit and they bowled well. It was important for us to take them on and show them that if they bowled bad balls, we would put them away. That puts extra pressure on them and makes it more difficult to hit those good areas."

Speaking about the movement from the pitch and the conditions, Gill added:

"I think he (Shaheen) was trying to hit the stumps so it was important to show some intent. Glad it worked for me. (On the conditions) There is a bit of seam movement initially. Once the ball gets old, it will be crucial for us to mix up the pace and the lengths."

At the time of writing, India have restricted Pakistan to 44/2 after 11 overs, with rain interrupting play again.