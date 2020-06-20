×
Sourav Ganguly was able to form winning combination, says Kris Srikkanth

  • Kris Srikkanth believes that Sourav Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket.
  • Sourav Ganguly also instilled the belief in the Indian team that they could win away from home
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Jun 2020, 21:45 IST
Kris Srtkkanth believed that Sourav Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket.
Kris Srtkkanth believed that Sourav Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly, who was a former Indian skipper, had the ability to form a winning combination and it was due to his efforts that India started winning abroad, former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth said.

“Ganguly was proactive. He was the guy who was able to form the team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team), Sourav put the correct team together and then inspired them.
That’s why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader,” Srikkanth said in Star Sports 1 Tamil’s “Cricket Connected – Aattam Thodarum”.

Towards the turn of the century, Indian cricket was under the scanner due to match-fixing scandals. In those sensitive times, Sourav Ganguly was handed the captaincy and he was able to turn the face of Indian cricket. Sourav Ganguly backed young players like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Aashish Nehra, etc. and they went on to become world-class cricketers.

India started winning Tests away from home under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy

Sourav Ganguly also instilled the belief in the Indian team that they can perform well away from home. Under his captaincy, India started winning Test matches in England and Australia, thereby drawing the series and also won a Test series in Pakistan for the very first time in 2004.

It was on this day in 1996 that Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut at Lords and smashed a brilliant hundred and announced himself on the international stage. Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and expressed his thought about this day. He tweeted, "Made my debut today...life's best moment."

Published 20 Jun 2020, 21:45 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Krishnamachari Srikkanth Cricket News Today
