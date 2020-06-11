Sourav Ganguly confirms that BCCI are working towards hosting IPL behind closed doors

In a letter to the state associations, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the BCCI are working towards hosting the IPL behind closed doors this year.

The IPL was initially slated to be held beginning March 29, was suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems set to go ahead with the IPL behind closed doors later this year. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addressed the situation in a letter addressed to all the state associations on Wednesday.

“The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums,” Sourav Ganguly wrote in the letter.

Players are keen on playing the IPL

IPL 2020 was originally slated to begin on March 29 but has since been indefinitely suspended after an initial postponement. With the fans, franchisees, players and all other stakeholders keen on staging the tournament this year, Ganguly has suggested that the board are optimistic of conducting the IPL.

The former India captain also suggested that several cricketers, both Indian and foreign, have expressed their desire to play in the IPL in 2020. Ganguly also confirmed that the BCCI will take a decision on the future course of action for the tournament soon.

“The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this,” Ganguly’s letter also read.

The Indian domestic season was nearing completion when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to all cricket across the world. India’s series against South Africa, like the IPL, was not as fortunate with the last two ODIs being called off, in addition to the first ODI being washed out.

With the uncertainty hovering over the IPL, there is now a little more clarity regarding the tournament with this letter from Sourav Ganguly to the BCCI’s associate numbers.