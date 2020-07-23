Sourav Ganguly gave India real steel as captain: David Lloyd

It is no secret that Sourav Ganguly gave new direction to Indian cricket when he took over as skipper. The former India captain inculcated a desire and passion to win at all cost, benefits of which were reaped by MS Dhoni and then Virat Kohli.

Sourav Ganguly found plenty of admirers, especially in England. Close on the heels of praise from former England captain Nasser Hussain, former England coach David Lloyd also joined the Sourav Ganguly fan club.

David Lloyd expressed his admiration for current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for bringing about a positive change in Indian cricket.

“I’m a massive fan of Ganguly by the way. I think Sourav Ganguly gave the team a real steel that we will not be dictated by quick bowlers because we’re going to find some of our own players,” David Lloyd said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop Show.

Sourav Ganguly took over as captain during a very turbulent period. After a 3-0 whitewash in Australia, the Indian side had also lost 2-0 at home to South Africa.

This was followed by the match-fixing controversy which broke in early 2000. Sourav Ganguly had the arduous task of resurrecting the image of Indian cricket and began his journey with an appearance in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy final in Kenya.

Sourav Ganguly went to Australia fully prepared: David Lloyd

Under Sourav Ganguly, India beat Australia and England in Test matches on their soil and won the Natwest Trophy and the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2002. A year later, India reached the final of the 2003 World Cup and registered Test and ODI series wins in 2004 as well.

“It was always a suggestion that India, away from home, don’t like the bouncing ball. Ganguly went to Australia fully prepared for the bouncing ball.

“Of course, India in India, it is unbelievably difficult. But you always felt that India away from home that you’ve got every chance. Ganguly was the catalyst. Ganguly, and there was the duo of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar,” David Lloyd, who turned out in 9 Tests and 8 ODIs for England, said.

David Lloyd was also coach of the England team between 1996 and 1999. The 73-year-old felt that Sourav Ganguly’s daring approach to play spinners in his side even in foreign conditions like Australia, England and South Africa helped India immensely.

“Now if you’re bringing a quality spinner and you’ve got a couple of pacemen, you’re in business, not only in India, you’re in business worldwide. And I think Ganguly has been a massive influence on Indian cricket. I think he’s been the catalyst for Indian cricket to be a worldwide force,” David Lloyd said.