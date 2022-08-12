Sourav Ganguly to lead Indian cricket team on September 15th in Legends League Cricket match; Sehwag, Sreesanth included in 17-man squad

The 2022 season of Legends League Cricket (LLC) will kick off with a special match between India Maharajas and the World Giants on September 15 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in the match.

India Maharajas will be led by former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by former England white-ball leader Eoin Morgan.

Virender Sehwag, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Ajay Jadeja are among the most prominent names who have been picked as part of the 17-member India Maharajas squad.

India Maharajas and World Giants squads.

Apart from Morgan, World Giants’ squad comprises stars like Brett Lee, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan and Dale Steyn, among others.

More players could be added to the squads as additions

15 matches over 22 days in 6 cities in Legends League Cricket season 2

A day after the special match, the league will commence, with four teams competing for the LLC title. Overall, 15 matches will be played this season.

An official LLC release stated that this year’s edition is to be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence. Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said:

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75thyear of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration.”

Raman Raheja, co-founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, added that the tournament will be played over 22 days in 6 cities. All the players and teams will be traveling to each city in caravan style. He said:

“We will soon be announcing the complete list of players in the overall pool of 100+ players available for pick up by the team franchises.”

The inaugural edition of the tournament was won by the World Giants, who defeated the Asian Lions in the final by 25 runs.

