Sourav Ganguly meets Delhi Capitals players during a training session ahead of WPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently visited the training camp of Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the upcoming Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2025 season. He is the director of cricket of the JSW group, which is at the helm of the operations of the DC team in WPL for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

DC shared a video on their Instagram handle to give their fans a glimpse of the activities in training camp in the lead-up to WPL 2025. Sourav Ganguly interacted with and gave advice to multiple DC players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Shafali Verma, and others in the nets. The Delhi franchise captioned the post:

"Dada going around training working with every single player made our day 🥹😍"

You can watch the video below:

Trending

Ganguly recently opened up on his working relationship with the JSW group and expressed excitement about the opportunity to work with the DC women's team in the WPL.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects," Ganguly said in a statement.

Complete schedule Delhi Capitals for the upcoming WPL 2025

Feb 15 (Saturday) - Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Feb 17 (Monday) - Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Feb 19 (Wednesday) - UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Feb 22 (Saturday) - Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Feb 25 (Tuesday) - Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Feb 28 (Friday) - Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mar 1 (Saturday) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mar 7 (Friday) - Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️