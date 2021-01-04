Sourav Ganguly’s health update: Echocardiography to assess heart condition

According to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital, Sourav Ganguly had an uneventful night and will need echocardiography on Monday to check his heart function. The nine-member medical board meets on Monday morning to check his heart function. They will discuss the further treatment plan with his family.

The medical bulletin stated, “Treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.”

Ganguly, a former Indian captain and the BCCI President, was hospitalised around 1 pm on Saturday with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness while exercising at his home gymnasium at around 11 am.

Following his admission, an angioplasty was successfully conducted. His family has a history of ischemic heart disease (IHD). Ganguly, 48, tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Further stating his parameters, the bulletin states, “Presently Afebrile. Pulse-70/min, BP- 120/80mmHg, Spo2-97% in room air. Respiratory rate-16/min.”

According to reports, eminent heart surgeon Dr Devi Shetty has been requested by Ganguly’s family to guide the doctors’ team with his opinion.

Update: Got a message from @SGanguly99 in the evening saying he was feeling better. @joydeepfive who is with him 24 hours confirmed the same. Much relieved to hear the news. Dr. Devi Shetty is expected to check on him day after. On Tuesday. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 3, 2021

PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inquire about Sourav Ganguly’s health

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening to enquire about Ganguly’s health.

Interacting with the media, she said,

“He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty. I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya (CAB chief) to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Ganguly to inquire about his health. According to reports, the PM told the Indian cricket legend that he would be flown abroad by the central government if required.

Inarguably the greatest left-handed batsman to represent India, Ganguly is also regarded as one of the finest captains in the game, who led India’s remarkable transition at the turn of the century.