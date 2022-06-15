South Africa's Aiden Markram ruled out of remaining T20s against India; Quinton de Kock likely to return for fourth game

South Africa batter Aiden Markram will miss the remaining T20s against India after being ruled out of the first two games.

However, the Proteas also have optimism regarding Quinton de Kock, who could not play the second and third T20I in Cuttack and Vishakhapatnam, respectively.

Markram, a proven middle-order batter in the shortest format for South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 before the opening game.

While the 27-year-old spent the required seven days in isolation, he will be unable to complete the duration on time. Tristan Stubbs replaced him in the first T20I.

The Centurion-born batter enjoyed a productive season with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 as he crafted multiple match-winning knocks for the franchise.

Markram hammered 381 runs in 14 matches at 47.63 and maintained a strike rate of 139.05. He was the second-highest run-getter for the franchise behind Rahul Tripathi's 413.

Nevertheless, Quinton de Kock is likely to return for Friday's fixture in Rajkot. The left-handed keeper-batter scored 22 in the opening fixture as the tourists chased down 212 with seven wickets to spare.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen added an unbeaten 131 off 64 deliveries to complete their highest successful chase in T20 internationals.

South Africa lead the five-game series despite losing the third T20I

India won the third T20I by 48 runs. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Proteas had the opportunity to clinch the series on Tuesday in the third T20I; however, they lost by 48 runs.

India, who had a 97-run opening stand, dragged themselves to 179 towards the end. South Africa, who had two successful chases in the first two games, kept losing wickets regularly.

Heinrich Klassen, who crafted a match-winning knock in the second T20I in Cuttack, top-scored with 29.

Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal combined to take seven wickets in 7.1 overs by conceding 45 runs. Miller, who has been in rampaging form, managed only three runs.

