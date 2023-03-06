South Africa announce ODI and T20I squads to face West Indies

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced their limited-overs squads to face the West Indies at home this month. The ODI series will take place from March 16 to 21, while the T20I games will be from March 25 to 28.

The selectors have dropped Temba Bavuma from the T20I setup, with Aiden Markram set to lead them moving forward. Other notable names in the T20I squad include leg-spinner Bjorn Fortuin and fast bowler Sisanda Magala.

As far as the 50-over squad goes, a few core players have been rested for the first two ODIs and will return for the third. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been handed a break from the series. Nortje is recovering from a groin injury, which will also keep him out of the second Test against the West Indies.

Aiden Markram



From Gqeberha to Hyderabad. Two Teams. One Family. One Captain. Aiden Markram 🧡 https://t.co/XyTUZk48Cc

The Proteas squad includes four uncapped players in Tony de Zorzi, Gerald Coetzee, Tristan Stubbs, and Ryan Rickleton.

Rickleton had an impressive one-day campaign and finished as the leading run-getter with 452 runs at 64.57, recording two hundreds and as many fifties. De Zorzi and Coetzee, meanwhile, made their Test debuts last in an 87-run win over the West Indies at the Centurion.

Limited-overs coach Rob Walter said he is excited to see what the uncapped players in the squad can offer. He reckons South Africa will take confidence from their recent wins over England when they clash horns with the West Indies.

As quoted by the official website, Walter said:

"This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series. We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad."

He added:

"I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi gets on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, following debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series.

"Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made such a significant mark in the T20I arena."

Proteas Men



Kagiso Rabada grabbed 6/50 in the second innings as the



#SAvWI #BePartOfIt RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 87 RUNSKagiso Rabada grabbed 6/50 in the second innings as the #Proteas get the Betway Test series off to a winning start RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 87 RUNS 🚨Kagiso Rabada grabbed 6/50 in the second innings as the #Proteas get the Betway Test series off to a winning start 🇿🇦#SAvWI #BePartOfIt https://t.co/jdHTBNyEsq

It's worth noting that JP Duminy has joined South Africa as their permanent white-ball batting coach. Former South African all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt will join them as their temporary bowling coach, while Wandile Gwavu will take charge as the fielding coach.

South Africa squad for first and second ODI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickleton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

Squad for third ODI

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klassen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickleton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa T20I squad

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klassen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

