South Africa announce squad for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup; Laura Wolvaardt to lead

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named the squad for the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Laura Wolvaardt will lead the nation for the first time in a major tournament, and the same squad will partake in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan during the lead-up to the tournament.

The South African women's team finished as runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament on home soil. Since then they have not fared particularly well in the shortest format. Drawn series results against New Zealand, Bangladesh, and India, coupled with losses to Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan has left the team in a shaky state.

South Africa have retained the core of their squad, with former skipper Sune Luus expected to play a key role in the proceedings along with the usual star players like Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine De Klerk. In-form Tazmin Britz, who had a prolific series against India, will also be a key player at the top of the innings alongside the skipper.

The squad does hold some changes with 21-year-old Eliz-Mari Marx, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Mieke De Ridder finding places in the team. The squad also features teenagers, Seshnie Naidu and Miane Smit, with the latter being a travelling reserve.

South Africa squad for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, and Miane Smit (travelling reserve).

South Africa are drawn in Group B of the Women's T20 World Cup

The Laura Wolvaardt-led side will open their World Cup campaign against the West Indies on October 4 in Dubai as part of the Group B of the completion. South Africa have been drawn alongside the West Indies, England, Scotland, and Bangladesh in the group stage.

The Proteas women's T20I series against Pakistan is scheduled to begin from September 16 onwards, with Multan assigned to host all three matches.

