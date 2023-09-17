South Africa face injury concern as Anrich Nortje remains doubtful for 2023 World Cup

South Africa could be the latest team to suffer a casualty due to injury as fast bowler Anrich Nortje remains doubtful for the 2023 World Cup. The 29-year-old's back injury has put him in doubt as it looks serious than Cricket South Africa (CSA) thought it to be earlier.

Nortje suffered back spams during the 2nd ODI against Australia at Bloemfontein, forcing him out of the remaining three matches of the series. However, the right-arm speedster is likely to start bowling under the watchful eye of the medical team.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Rapport Newspaper, Dr Shuaib Manjra addressed Nortje's condition and said:

"We are concerned about it and a specialist is looking at him now. We will give him the best possible chance to be available and ready for the World Cup."

Nortje also missed the 2019 World Cup in England due to a fractured thumb, with Chris Morris drafted in as replacement at that time.

South Africa force series decider after a massive win at Centurion

South Africa national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

The Proteas did well to bounce back from a 0-2 deficit against Australia in the ongoing five-match ODI series. The Men in Yellow won the first two matches by 3 wickets and 123 runs respectively. However, the Proteas have secured victories in the following games by 111 and 164 runs, respectively.

The 4th ODI at Centurion saw the hosts rack up 416 in 50 overs, headlined by Heinrich Klaasen's brutal 174 off 83 deliveries, laced with 13 sixes. Klaasen joined hands with David Miller (82*) and added a 222-run stand.

In response, Australia managed only 252 on the board as Alex Carey top-scored with 99. He fell agonizingly short of a second one-day hundred after gloving one to Quinton de Kock off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

Expand Tweet

The Proteas, captained by Aiden Markram, had lost the preceding T20I series by a 3-0 scoreline.