South Africa name Temba Bavuma as their limited-overs captain

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Temba Bavuma as the team's limited-overs captain. Bavuma, who will replace Quinton de Kock in this role, is also South Africa's first permanent black African captain.

The 30-year-old has also been given the responsibility of leading the side in the next three major ICC tournaments: the ICC T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. Bavuma will also take on the vice-captain role in Test cricket.

Temba Bavuma has been a strong, influential voice in recent times: Graeme Smith

CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith explained why Temba Bavuma has been chosen for the role. He mentioned that Bauvuma has been a strong, influential voice in recent times and added that the newly-appointed skipper has got the trust and the backing of the players and the management.

"Temba Bavuma has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times and has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader. He also has the trust and backing of the players and coaches around him," said Graeme Smith.

"We are excited to have him lead the Proteas in the upcoming T20 World Cups as well as the 2023 World Cup in India. He will also be the Test team's vice-captain, working closely with Dean Elgar to ensure continuity and stability in the squad," added Graeme Smith.

So far in his career, Temba Bavuma has featured in 6 ODIs and 8 T20Is. The Cape Town-born cricketer averages nearly 56 in the 50-over format and has already registered a century and a half-century. In the shortest format of the game, he has mustered 249 runs with a high score of 49 and an average close to 36.

Graeme Smith also thanked Quinton de Kock who stepped up as the captain of the team when he was needed. He said that de Kock will continue to be a part of the leadership group in the team.

"We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited-overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the selection panel continued its search for the Test captain," said Graeme Smith.