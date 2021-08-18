South Africa pacers Chris Morris and Anrich Nortje set to miss CPL 2021

South African all-rounder Chris Morris and express pacer Anrich Nortje will miss the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20), which will commence on August 26 and conclude on September 15.

According to reports, Chris Morris has cited personal reasons to opt out of the CPL 2021, while Nortje will be busy with international commitments as the tournament's schedule clashes with South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka.

The tour comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is between the two sides. It will begin on September 2 with the first ODI and then conclude on September 14 with the third T20I. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all six matches of the tour.

Apart from Morris and Nortje, a few other Sri Lankan and South African players like Rassie van der Dussen and Wanindu Hasaranga will also miss the CPL due to international cricket commitments.

Star all-rounder Chris Morris represents the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). For the upcoming season, Barbados Royals have roped in Kiwis batter Glenn Phillips to replace Morris.

Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen are part of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise. Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren will join the team and replace Nortje for CPL 2021.

South Africa's squads for ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka

South Africa Squad for the three-match ODI series: Temba Bavuma (C), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verrynne, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Junior Dala, Dwaine Pretorious.

South Africa Squad for the three-match T20I series: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala and Beuran Hendricks.

