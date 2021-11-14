"It's going to be a massive challenge for us" - South Africa's Aiden Markram on the home series against India

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has highlighted the magnitude of the challenge the home series against India poses. One of South Africa's best all-format players currently, Markram will hold the key against a formidable visiting side.

India's all-format tour of South Africa kickstarts with a three-Test series beginning in Johannesburg from December 17. The tourists are yet to win a Test series on South African soil, but India will fancy their chances, especially after spectacular performances in Australia and England on their last visit.

The 27-year-old Markram told IOL Sport:

"Naturally, we want to beat India. Their Test side and their white-ball teams are up there with the very best. It is going to be a massive challenge for us. It is something we are going to put a lot of emphasis on in terms of getting a positive result."

India, led by Virat Kohli, put up a strong performance during their previous South Africa visit in 2018, but were repeatedly let down by their batters.

Aiden Markram on what will be the deciding factor in the Test series

Markram said his partnership at the top with Dean Elgar and posting big totals will be crucial against a "powerhouse" like India.

"Personally, I think it is about setting up a very good foundation for the team with Dean Elgar. If you can get off to good scores upfront against the better team it does sort of calm things down so they can come in and do their thing. That is where I am at. The focus will definitely be about getting a positive result against India, although obviously understanding that they are a powerhouse side," he said.

India will also play three One-Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals in South Africa.

