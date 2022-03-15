South Africa's Test players set to opt for IPL over Bangladesh Tests - Reports

South African players are likely to prioritise the 15th edition of the IPL over the Test matches against Bangladesh. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the decision to play in the cash-rich league instead of the Bangladesh Test series is unanimous.

As per the report, all the South African red-ball specialists met with head coach Mark Boucher, who attempted to make them available for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada could stay for the first Test, but most others are likely to fly to India for the IPL.

Nevertheless, the selectors have named a full-strength squad for the ODI series preceding the Tests. A source in the CSA said that their agreement of releasing players for the IPL with the BCCI stays intact. The insider told ESPN Cricinfo.

"The original agreement with the BCCI was that we would release our players for the IPL. But the IPL window has gotten bigger, and our agreement remains the same."

Should Rabada also skip the series, the Proteas will have to field a second-string pace attack.

Rabada is part of the Punjab Kings franchise, while Lungi Ngidi is contracted with the Delhi Capitals. Capitals paceman Anrich Nortje is certain to miss the Bangladesh Tests, but his availability for the IPL remains unclear.

Marco Jansen, one of the architects of the home Test series win against India, will turn up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

"They mustn't forget that Test and one-day cricket got them into the IPL" - South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Earlier this month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) left it to the players to choose between the IPL and the Bangladesh Test series.

Test captain Dean Elgar underlined the decision as a 'litmus test of loyalty' and wants the players to fulfil their national commitments. The left-hander said in this regard as quoted by CricBuzz:

"Just this morning I got off a call with the respective personnel at CSA to try and give us a guideline as to whether the players will be available or not. The outcome of that meeting is that the players need to give CSA an indication whether they're keen to go to the IPL or if they're keen to play for the Test side."

Elgar continued:

"It's a tough one leaving that up to the players, but this is how we'll see where their loyalty lies. They mustn't forget that Test and one-day cricket got them into the IPL, not the other way around."

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒



Temba Bavuma sends it to the square leg boundary, South Africa win the third Test by seven wickets and take the series 2-1.



India remain without a series win South Africa

#SAvIND 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒Temba Bavuma sends it to the square leg boundary, South Africa win the third Test by seven wickets and take the series 2-1.India remain without a series win South Africa 🏆 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 🏆Temba Bavuma sends it to the square leg boundary, South Africa win the third Test by seven wickets and take the series 2-1.India remain without a series win South Africa ❌#SAvIND https://t.co/G6LlRtMy92

Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams are in line to lead South Africa's pace attack against Bangladesh. Sipamla, who has played only three Tests, featured in the Proteas' famous win in Christchurch against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Williams has only played limited-overs games so far.

Edited by Bhargav