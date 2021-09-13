SL Vs SAF 2021: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to clinch the T20I series

South Africa continued with their impressive performances on the tour of Sri Lanka. They beat the hosts in the second T20I series to clinch the series.

Toss update from Colombo 📰



Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bat in the second #SLvSA T20I. pic.twitter.com/7hRM04lUGv — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2021

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Dinesh Chandimal was the first wicket for the visitors when he was dismissed by Nortje in the second over.

Thereafter, the South African spinners created havoc for the Sri Lankan batsmen. Sri Lanka were bundled out for a moderate total of 103 from 18.1 overs, with spinners picking up 9 wickets.

Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers and had 3 wickets to his credit. His victims included Dhananjaya de Silva, Shanaka and Karunaratne. Aiden Markram also picked up 3 wickets and conceded 21 runs in 4 overs.

Fortuin had an impressive outing in the second T20I

Bjorn Fortuin conceded only 12 runs in 4 overs and picked up the wickets of Hasaranga and Chameera. The skipper, Keshav Maharaj, picked up a solitary wicket of Theekshana.

A brilliant bowling performance helps South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 103 all out ☝️



Will they chase this total down?#SLvSA | https://t.co/P4QLK7RLVS pic.twitter.com/AkWweT3qvT — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2021

Kusal Perera was the top scorer for Sri Lanka and scored 30 runs from 25 balls which included 2 boundaries and a six.

South Africa chase the target with ease

Quinton de Kock played an aggressive knock in the second T20I

South Africa started the run chase with a positive mindset. Quinton de Kock got the visitors off to a flying start and was well supported by Reeza Hendricks.

The duo added 62 runs from 50 balls before Hendricks was dismissed by Hasaranga. De Kock, however, continued to score runs at a quick pace and raced to his half-century.

Quinton de Kock brings up a brilliant half-century to edge his side closer to a victory 👏#SLvSA | https://t.co/YPgRBpxrfO pic.twitter.com/jAr0oZLp7c — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2021

De Kock and Markram ensured South Africa did not lose any further wickets in the chase. The former was unbeaten on 58 from 48 balls and Markam ended up with 21 runs. South Africa emerged victorious in the second T20I by 9 wickets with 35 balls to spare.

South Africa win the second T20I with nine wickets in hand 👏



With the victory, they take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series 🙌#SLvSA | https://t.co/99AnMvTURp pic.twitter.com/udOFPj7RVL — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2021

The third T20I of the series will be played on 14th September 2021.

